Wapping men maintain hold on Conference East top spot but women lose out to rivals

Wapping's men in action (pic Iain McAuslan) Archant

Wapping's men maintained their hold on top spot in Conference East with a 3-2 win over Spencer at the Lee Valley Hockey & Leisure Centre.

But the women lost their East League Premier Division summit meeting with East London and will see their promotion push go down to the last few matches.

Morgan Harries put the men in front after Warren D'Souza and Aaron Blumfield had combined and it was 2-0 when Ollie Bull volleyed home from a deflected D'Souza cross.

James Bowler made three key saves as Spencer rallied, but the visitors halved the deficit before the interval.

Harries fired a reverse-stick shot into the side netting to make it 3-1 after the restart, only for Spencer to tuck home their second soon after.

But the home side held on in the final quarter of a fanastic game to remain two points clear of Cambridge City ahead of a trip to London Edwardians.

The women had beaten their East London rivals in two earlier meetings this season and began well, with slick passing.

But East London capitalised on a loose ball to break and open the scoring from close range.

Injuries hampered Adrienne Houle and Lotta Paulus and Wapping conceded a second goal from a penalty corner.

It was 3-0 soon after following another corner routine, as Karen Perkins saved the first shot, but East London pounced on the rebound to slot home.

Wapping hit back after the restart as Aisling McKeon fed a corner for Ness Sharman to deflect into the net.

But Lucia Corrie was then forced off with an injury and, although captain Ciara Murphy filled in on the right, East broke out to seal a 4-1 win.

Wapping were back in action on Sunday against Norwich City in the cup, taking an early lead as Jen Allen deflected in a pass from Lucy Jones.

Allen added a second moments later, but Norwich hit back with a quick break before half-time.

Tash Wright and Jones linked up to create a chance for Allen to complete her hat-trick after the restart with a drag flick into the top corner.

And after Norwich netted their second from a short corner, Wapping saw Katelynn Roganowicz pounce on a loose ball to make it 4-2, then convert a pass from Jones after Hannah Gage's strong run for the fifth.

Murphy set up Roganowicz for her hat-trick, before Norwich got a late consolation in a 6-3 win.

Other results, men: Wapping II 4 (Matt Seddon 2, Dom Oliver, Bobby Watson) Saffron Walden 2; Wapping III 4 (Chris Penney, Chris Holland, Albert Thornton 2) Potters Bar 0; Wapping III 3 (Santi Jaureguizar 2, Jon Broomfield) Chelmsford II 2; Wapping V 3 (Ben Keeble, Ian Harman, Will Taylor) Hertford 4; Wapping VI 5 (Tim Alexander 3, Fareed Anees, David Van Stolk) Southend 4; Wapping VII 1 (Jonny Ellis) Clacton 1; Wapping VIII 5 (Miguel Mananes 3, Gareth Williams, Alex Stubbs) Southend II 0; Wapping IX 3 (Sam Uden 2, Max Elliot) Chelmsford V 0; Wapping X 3 (Ben Green 2, Sethi) Waltham Forest IV 1; Wapping XI 1 (Matt Pickles) Redbridge & Ilford III 3.

Women: Wapping II 1 (Ellie Carr) Letchworth 0; Wapping III 4 (Louise Dudley, Anne Coleman, Pascaline Dubosc, Barbara Lo Giudice) Royston 0; Wapping V 3 (Marieke Hampshire, Aline Boulan, Annie Waugh) County 2; Wapping VI 5 (Ema McCready 2, Rachel Matthews 2, Hannah Billson) Southend & Benfleet II 1; Wapping VII 1 (Christina Cassidy) East London VII 1; Wapping VIII 4 (Hollie Dittmer, Manuela Torres Gomez, Freya Stobbs) Old Southendian III 1.