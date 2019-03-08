Search

Wapping return to National League as champions, now women aim to go up as well!

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 March 2019

Wapping's men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping's men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)

Archant

With promotion back to the National League having already been secured, Wapping’s men clinched the East Premier A title with a 4-2 home win over West Herts on Saturday.

Wapping women celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping women celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)

The pattern was set early on as the visitors sat back, allowing Wapping time and space on the ball.

And after a few early attacks, the home side made the breakthrough from their first short corner of the match as captain Will Cairns duly fired home.

Wapping continued to launch waves of attacks, but West Herts hit back against the run of play to draw level from their first short corner of the day.

However, a fine attack on the left allowed Jonny Verity to find Grant Aidoo-Nash in the D and he deflected the ball home to restore Wapping’s lead.

The visitors were then penalised for a back-stick offence on the line and Wapping were awarded a flick, which Cairns stepped up to convert and make it 3-1 at half time.

The wind picked up and temperatures dropped in the second half, but Wapping got a fourth goal when Aidoo-Nash capitalised on a mistake in the West Herts defence to claim his second goal of the game.

And although Wapping conceded a second goal late on, it was academic as they had done enough to ensure they would be going up as champions.

They complete their campaign against bottom club Letchworth this weekend, before turning thoughts to preparing for the 2019/20 season.

Player-coach Warren D’Souza said: “It has been a successful season for us. We’ve been really consistent throughout. It’s not easy to win 18 out of 21 games.

“The squad have shown great attitude and professionalism and this is something we will need to retain going into a tougher league next season.”

Captain Cairns added: “We’re still a very young group so there’s a lot of longevity in this squad.

“We’re hugely excited about next season and the potential we’ve got. We’ll be sure to recruit a few new players and I’m sure we’ll be well prepared for the step up into the National League.”

Wapping’s women hope to secure promotion to the National League for the first time in club history this weekend when they visit East Premier champions Brom & Becks.

A 3-1 win over bottom club West Herts, thanks to goals from Katelynn Roganowicz (2) and Lucy Todd, left them two points behind third-placed Cambridge City seconds.

Jo Ward, Emma Skinner and Fran Sutton netted as the seconds beat Brentwood 3-0, while the thirds beat East London fourths 3-1 as Ruadhan Jenkins, Pascaline Dubosc and Louise Dudley all found the target.

Braces from Matt Emery and Tom Hammond helped the men’s thirds and fourths to wins over Bedford seconds (3-1) and Maldon (4-2), while Dave Charlesworth hit a hat-trick as the sixths beat Brentwood seconds 7-3.

Miguel Mananes and Nilesh Desai claimed doubles as the eighths and 10ths beat Waltham Forest thirds (3-1) and Witham Academy (4-1) respectively.

