Wapping Ladies seal victory over Norwich City

Hampstead Ladies in action (Pic: Iain McAuslan) Archant

Hockey: Wapping Ladies 4 Norwich City 0

Wapping ladies first-team came out fighting in the first game of the second half of the season, determined to climb back into the top half of the table.

The ladies started strong, moving the ball on quickly and creating some beautiful passages of play.

They attacked strong piling the pressure onto the Norwich defence, eventually being rewarded with a short corner. The ball came out to the top of the D and was slipped left to Lucy Todd who expertly swept the ball into the near post corner.

The continuous switching in the middle confused the opposition and strong stepping and steals from the defence helped the team to find the forwards who attached together at speed.

The second half started still 1-0 and a few Norwich breaks kept Wapping on edge but after a quick pass from Emily and a cross from Aisling, Jennifer Allen picked up the ball and struck it into the back of the net from a tight back line angle.

As the game turned a little scrappy the umpires began to get frustrated with the aggressive tackles handing out multiple greens and yellows to both Norwich City and Wapping, putting both teams down to nine players at one point.

However, the ladies kept control and momentum and Lucy Todd drew the keeper and the last defender to pass the ball to Ness Sharman who slipped it into the goal to make it 3-0.

Another goal came moments later as Ness earnt a short corner which Aisling powerfully stuck into the top of the backboard.

Wally of the match went to Ciara and despite multiple players being voted wonder of the match showing the strong team effort, Ness Sharman won for her strong leads and pressure upfront.