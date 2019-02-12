Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hockey: Wapping see off St Albans to keep promotion hopes alive

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 March 2019

Wapping thirds

Wapping thirds

Archant

Wapping’s men and women got the better of St Albans in their latest East League outings at the weekend.

Wapping thirds (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping thirds (pic Iain McAuslan)

The men began well, with Adam Fallis seeing a hard shot well saved by the home keeper.

But James Bowler made a good save at the other end, with Johnny Verity diving to clear the loose ball.

Wapping broke the deadlock two minutes before the break when another fine run by Fallis and pass across goal was slotted in by Matt Sneddon.

And a fine double save from Bowler denied St Albans after the start, before Sneddon’s shot was saved and Max Bowerman pounced to score.

Wapping thirds (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping thirds (pic Iain McAuslan)

Albans dominated most of the second half but Verity and Bowler shone to keep them at bay, with the win leaving Wapping six points clear at the top of East Premier A with two tough games left to play.

Wapping’s women kept their own promotion hopes alive with a 3-2 victory over their hosts.

Aisling McKeon and Jurate Juodyte retained possession well in midfield for the visitors and they took the lead on 20 minutes when Sophie Tomkinson and Katelynn Roganowicz combined for Lou Song to slot in at the far post.

The home side levelled 10 minutes into the second half with a shot that evaded Kate Brannelly and took the lead from the spot when Chelsea Hodgson was penalised for a challenge in the D.

Wapping sixes attack (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping sixes attack (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping responded well to the setback and levelled with seven minutes left as a counter attack found Emily Wilford on the right and she crossed for Roganowicz to deflect past the keeper.

And it got better three minutes from time as McKeon sent a disguised pass from a short corner to Ness Shrman, who deflected the ball high into the net for the winner.

The seconds beat Shefford & Sandy 6-1, the thirds defeated Basildon seconds 3-0 and the fourths saw off Crostyx seconds 2-0.

And the sixths thrashed Colne 7-0 and the eighths edged past Southend & Benfleet fourths 1-0.

Wapping sixes in action (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping sixes in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Meanwhile, Wapping men’s seconds defeated Bourne Deeping 3-1, the sixes beat Upminster seconds 3-0, the eights saw off Witham thirds 2-0 as the 11ths downed Brentwood Academy 4-1.

Most Read

Hunt for man who exposed himself to girl, 14, on Stratford bus

This man is wanted by the police after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Stratford bus. Picture: MPS.

Land and buildings sold by council helped pay for back-office reforms

The Hallsville Quarter was sold ahead of a landmark redevelopment.

Counter terrorism police investigate after bombs sent to three sites including London City Airport

London City Airport.

Jailed: Blyth gets 9 years for violent robberies as his reign of terror ends against lone women

Blyth jailed nine years for robbing lone women motorists. Picture: Met Police

Concrete slab and broken down lorry at Beckton roundabout cause misery for motorists

A lorry with a broken axle and slab of concrete on the road have caused tailbacks around the Beckton roundabout. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Hunt for man who exposed himself to girl, 14, on Stratford bus

This man is wanted by the police after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Stratford bus. Picture: MPS.

Land and buildings sold by council helped pay for back-office reforms

The Hallsville Quarter was sold ahead of a landmark redevelopment.

Counter terrorism police investigate after bombs sent to three sites including London City Airport

London City Airport.

Jailed: Blyth gets 9 years for violent robberies as his reign of terror ends against lone women

Blyth jailed nine years for robbing lone women motorists. Picture: Met Police

Concrete slab and broken down lorry at Beckton roundabout cause misery for motorists

A lorry with a broken axle and slab of concrete on the road have caused tailbacks around the Beckton roundabout. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Hockey: Wapping see off St Albans to keep promotion hopes alive

Wapping thirds

Langdon bag netball title with unbeaten record

Langdon pose for the camera with their winners trophy (Pic: Pat Hector)

Lisbie so pleased McAnuff’s brave decision has paid off

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham star Lanzini is back with a bang

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini

Basketball: London Lions Youngbloods net big wins

London Lions Youngbloods face the camera
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists