Hockey: Wapping see off St Albans to keep promotion hopes alive

Wapping thirds Archant

Wapping’s men and women got the better of St Albans in their latest East League outings at the weekend.

Wapping thirds (pic Iain McAuslan) Wapping thirds (pic Iain McAuslan)

The men began well, with Adam Fallis seeing a hard shot well saved by the home keeper.

But James Bowler made a good save at the other end, with Johnny Verity diving to clear the loose ball.

Wapping broke the deadlock two minutes before the break when another fine run by Fallis and pass across goal was slotted in by Matt Sneddon.

And a fine double save from Bowler denied St Albans after the start, before Sneddon’s shot was saved and Max Bowerman pounced to score.

Wapping thirds (pic Iain McAuslan) Wapping thirds (pic Iain McAuslan)

Albans dominated most of the second half but Verity and Bowler shone to keep them at bay, with the win leaving Wapping six points clear at the top of East Premier A with two tough games left to play.

Wapping’s women kept their own promotion hopes alive with a 3-2 victory over their hosts.

Aisling McKeon and Jurate Juodyte retained possession well in midfield for the visitors and they took the lead on 20 minutes when Sophie Tomkinson and Katelynn Roganowicz combined for Lou Song to slot in at the far post.

The home side levelled 10 minutes into the second half with a shot that evaded Kate Brannelly and took the lead from the spot when Chelsea Hodgson was penalised for a challenge in the D.

Wapping sixes attack (pic Iain McAuslan) Wapping sixes attack (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping responded well to the setback and levelled with seven minutes left as a counter attack found Emily Wilford on the right and she crossed for Roganowicz to deflect past the keeper.

And it got better three minutes from time as McKeon sent a disguised pass from a short corner to Ness Shrman, who deflected the ball high into the net for the winner.

The seconds beat Shefford & Sandy 6-1, the thirds defeated Basildon seconds 3-0 and the fourths saw off Crostyx seconds 2-0.

And the sixths thrashed Colne 7-0 and the eighths edged past Southend & Benfleet fourths 1-0.

Wapping sixes in action (pic Iain McAuslan) Wapping sixes in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Meanwhile, Wapping men’s seconds defeated Bourne Deeping 3-1, the sixes beat Upminster seconds 3-0, the eights saw off Witham thirds 2-0 as the 11ths downed Brentwood Academy 4-1.