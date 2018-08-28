Search

Wapping women ease past Crostyx in first game of New Year

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 January 2019

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

A round-up of the latest results from matches involving Wapping teams

Wapping women’s thirds started 2019 with a bang after beating Essex Premier Division title hopefuls Crostyx seconds 4-0 at home.

Hattie Gaunt netted twice for Wapping in the win, while Barbara Lo Guidice and Ruadhan Jenkins were also on target.

Jenkins’ display saw here named joint-player of the match along with Sandra Akinbolu.

The thirds will aim to build on that brilliant success when they visit Upminster seconds on Saturday.

Divisional rivals Wapping fourths, meanwhile, secured a superb 4-1 success away to Witham.

Louise Murphy nabbed a brace for the visitors, with Jenny Cook and Ellie Brook also getting on the scoresheet.

Kristyn Earl, meanwhile, was recognised for a brilliant display by being named the fourths’ player of the match.

Wapping are next in action in the league on Saturday when they play host to Basildon seconds.

The fifths were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw away to Basildon thirds in Essex Division One.

Emma Beresford and Katy Needham both scored for Wapping, while Sophie Temminghoff was awarded player of the match.

The fifths next welcome Waltham Forest seconds on Saturday as they bid for a return to winning ways.

Wapping sixths suffered a disappointing start to 2019 as they went down 3-1 away to Chelmsford fourths in Essex Division Two.

Hannah Bilson scored the only goal for the sixths and was also named their player of the match.

Wapping face more Chelmsford opposition this weekend as they hit the road to face their fifths.

The sevenths were also in action against a Chelmsford side as they beat their sixths 4-0 in Essex Division Three.

Caroline Dale was at the double for Wapping in that game, with Gigi Barbuto and Kate Geal also finding the target, while Lindsay Thompson was named player of the match.

The sevenths will aim to build on that triumph when they make the trip to Witham seconds on Saturday.

Wapping eighths were also big winners with a 4-0 victory at Old Southendian thirds.

