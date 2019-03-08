Hockey: Wapping men end season on high

Wapping’s men ended their East Premier A title-winning campaign on a high with a 5-1 win at Letchhworth.

After a quiet opening, they forced a short corner and Tom Sibley swept the ball towards Grant Aidoo-Nash and saw it nestle in the far corner.

Aidoo-Nash, looking to finish as top scorer, sent a couple of other efforts wide before Ben Bull got to the baseline and teed him up for his 19th of the campaign.

Bull should have added a third soon after but missed from close range, before making amends with a nice finish from Nat Crawley’s first-time corss.

Good pressing by Jonny Verity early in the second half saw him win a penalty flick and, with captain Will Cairns sidelined by a green card, Aidoo-Nash stepped up to convert from the spot.

Another mazy run by Bull ended with a reverse stick finish to make it 5-0, but Verity then picked up a yellow card and James Bowler let a shot sneak through his legs as Letchworth grabbed a late consolation.

Wapping can now look forward to their return to the National League for the 2019/20 season.

The women saw hopes of joining them shattered by a 3-2 loss to newly-crowned champions Brom & Becks, where Katelynn Roganowicz and Ness Sharman netted.

They fell two goals down before Hannah Gage set up Sharman to reply.

But the hosts went 3-1 up from a short corner, before Lucy Todd and Chelsea Hodgson combined to set up Roganowicz, although it wasn’t enough for Wapping.

The men’s seconds were crowned champions of East Premier B after Bobby Watson, Alain Trail and Matthew Hyde struck in a 3-1 win over West Herts seconds.

The fifths are on the brink of promotion as well after a 2-2 draw with Brentwood, in which Matt Patt nabbed both goals.

Aaron Fronda fired a hat-trick as the 11ths beat Saffron Walden sevenths 7-0, as Alex Jones, Tom Scrase and Saad Gauri also struck.

Jess Frith (2), Jo Ward and Alice Gage netted as the women’s seconds beat West Herts 5-1, while Babs Lo Giudice, Ruahdan Jenkins and Hattie Gaunt goals led the thirds to a 3-2 derby win over East London thirds.

Anna Nicklin netted four as the fifths thumped Havering seconds 8-0 and Bee Hughes and Amy Winkelgrund found the target as the sixths beat Old Loughts fourths 2-0.

The eighths defeated Chelmsford sevenths 3-2.