Search

Advanced search

Hockey: Wapping men beat Old Loughts to extend lead

PUBLISHED: 14:30 06 February 2020

Wapping's men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping's men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)

Archant

Wapping's men moved eight points clear at the top of the Conference East table following a 3-0 win over Old Loughts.

Wapping's women in action (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping's women in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

They began well and their pressure paid off a Ben Bull slotted home from a short corner after a good initial save from the visiting keeper.

And continued pressure saw Michael Batstone nd Drew Burkin making good runs in the second half, with Bull cutting the ball back for Adam Fallis to fire home a second from the top of the D.

Wapping made sure of the points when George Cairns found himself in the opposition D late on and finished off a flowing move with a rare goal.

Wapping play host to London Edwardians in a top versus bottom encounter on Saturday (6pm).

The women remain behind rivals East London on goal difference at the top of the East League Premier Division after a 3-2 win over Dereham.

You may also want to watch:

After good inter-play fro Aisling McKeon and Siobhan Stewart, Ness Sharman put them ahead from close range, but Dereham hit bak to level before half-time.

Adrienne Houle impressed after the restart, as Lucia Corry threatened on the wing, and Jennifer Allen restored Wapping's lead with a shot from the top of the D.

But after seeing two goals ruled out, the home side were pegged back by a second from Dereham 10 minutes from time.

However, with Lucy Todd and McKeon pushing them forward, Wapping sealed the points as Houle deflected a McKeon corner strike into the net with just seconds left.

Other results, men: Wapping II 1 (Jonny Madill) Cambs City II 2; Wapping III 3 Cambs City III 4; Wapping IV 2 (Jon Baxter, Darren Hutchinson) Cambs City IV 2; Wapping V 2 Blueharts 5; Wapping VI 3 Upminster II 4; Wapping VII 4 (Nick Brookes, Jurjen Raatjes, Dan Cater, Alex Corrie) Saffron Walden III 1; Wapping VIII 4 (Jonny Ellis, Simon Glancy, Alex Stubbs, Chris Burroughs) Rochford 2; Wapping IX 2 (Julius Klutmann, Rich Parsons) Chelmsford IV 1; Wapping X 4 (Andy White, Dylan Morgan, Tom Sturgeon) Upminster V 0; Wapping XI 4 (Russ Shipton, Jaap Schokkenkamp, Akash Marsh, Saad Ghauri) Saffron Walden VII 0.

Women: Wapping II 0 Blueharts 1; Wapping III 1 (Anna Nicklin) East London IV 1; Wapping IV 0 East London III 4; Wapping V 2 (Lucy Taylor, Annie Waugh) Old Southendian 0; Wapping VI 3 Chelmsford V 2; Wapping VII 0 Maldon II 3; Wapping VIII 0 London Royals II 3.

Most Read

Government probe into how derailed freight train travelled 2.5 miles along Overground line

Damage caused by the derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Jailed: Man who went on the run after murdering wife and daughters in East Ham

Mohamed Abdul Shakur. Picture: MPS

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Police make fourth arrest over fatal stabbing of Leshawn Williams in Royal Docks

Hanameel Street near the Royal Docks... quiet side turning where Leshawn Williams was stabbed on December 21. Picture: Google

Police appeal following reports of gunshot in Plaistow

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Government probe into how derailed freight train travelled 2.5 miles along Overground line

Damage caused by the derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Jailed: Man who went on the run after murdering wife and daughters in East Ham

Mohamed Abdul Shakur. Picture: MPS

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Police make fourth arrest over fatal stabbing of Leshawn Williams in Royal Docks

Hanameel Street near the Royal Docks... quiet side turning where Leshawn Williams was stabbed on December 21. Picture: Google

Police appeal following reports of gunshot in Plaistow

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Hockey: Wapping men beat Old Loughts to extend lead

Wapping's men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)

Boxing: West Ham Boys begin new year in style

West Ham's Finlay James celebrates

West Ham fans Foodbank proves a great success

Graeme Howlett of fans website KUMB and foodbank founder John Ratomski before the last home game

West Ham bring in former skipper Kevin Nolan on coaching staff

West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring (pic: Stephen Pond/Empics)

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.
Drive 24