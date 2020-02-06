Hockey: Wapping men beat Old Loughts to extend lead

Wapping's men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan) Archant

Wapping's men moved eight points clear at the top of the Conference East table following a 3-0 win over Old Loughts.

Wapping's women in action (pic Iain McAuslan) Wapping's women in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

They began well and their pressure paid off a Ben Bull slotted home from a short corner after a good initial save from the visiting keeper.

And continued pressure saw Michael Batstone nd Drew Burkin making good runs in the second half, with Bull cutting the ball back for Adam Fallis to fire home a second from the top of the D.

Wapping made sure of the points when George Cairns found himself in the opposition D late on and finished off a flowing move with a rare goal.

Wapping play host to London Edwardians in a top versus bottom encounter on Saturday (6pm).

The women remain behind rivals East London on goal difference at the top of the East League Premier Division after a 3-2 win over Dereham.

After good inter-play fro Aisling McKeon and Siobhan Stewart, Ness Sharman put them ahead from close range, but Dereham hit bak to level before half-time.

Adrienne Houle impressed after the restart, as Lucia Corry threatened on the wing, and Jennifer Allen restored Wapping's lead with a shot from the top of the D.

But after seeing two goals ruled out, the home side were pegged back by a second from Dereham 10 minutes from time.

However, with Lucy Todd and McKeon pushing them forward, Wapping sealed the points as Houle deflected a McKeon corner strike into the net with just seconds left.

Other results, men: Wapping II 1 (Jonny Madill) Cambs City II 2; Wapping III 3 Cambs City III 4; Wapping IV 2 (Jon Baxter, Darren Hutchinson) Cambs City IV 2; Wapping V 2 Blueharts 5; Wapping VI 3 Upminster II 4; Wapping VII 4 (Nick Brookes, Jurjen Raatjes, Dan Cater, Alex Corrie) Saffron Walden III 1; Wapping VIII 4 (Jonny Ellis, Simon Glancy, Alex Stubbs, Chris Burroughs) Rochford 2; Wapping IX 2 (Julius Klutmann, Rich Parsons) Chelmsford IV 1; Wapping X 4 (Andy White, Dylan Morgan, Tom Sturgeon) Upminster V 0; Wapping XI 4 (Russ Shipton, Jaap Schokkenkamp, Akash Marsh, Saad Ghauri) Saffron Walden VII 0.

Women: Wapping II 0 Blueharts 1; Wapping III 1 (Anna Nicklin) East London IV 1; Wapping IV 0 East London III 4; Wapping V 2 (Lucy Taylor, Annie Waugh) Old Southendian 0; Wapping VI 3 Chelmsford V 2; Wapping VII 0 Maldon II 3; Wapping VIII 0 London Royals II 3.