Wapping stay top despite draw against Ipswich

Wapping men's firsts drew 2-2 at home to Ipswich in East Premier A (pic: Iain McAuslan) Archant

A round-up of the latest results from matches involving Wapping teams

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wapping men’s firsts remain top of the East Premier A despite drawing 2-2 at home to Ipswich.

Warren de Souza was named player of the match for Wapping in the draw, while Jonny Madill was also on target.

Sam Gilliat and Bobby Watson both scored braces the seconds as they won 4-0 at Blueharts in East Premier B.

There was not such news for Wapping’s thirds in East One as they went down 5-1 at Wisbech Town with Matteo Perrin scoring for the visitors.

There was also disappointment for the fourths as they were beaten 4-0 at home to Bishops Stortford in East Two South.

Wapping’s fifths were also unable to find the net as they lost 3-0 away to Braintree in East Three South East.

In the same division, Bryn Ford Jones and Sahil Haria both netted for the sixths, but it wasn’t enough as they lost 3-2 at home to Maldon.

The sevenths earned a 1-1 draw away to Witham seconds in East Four South East thanks to a goal from Matt Welland.

Miguel Mananes scored a hat-trick, while Simon Glancy and David van Stolk also struck in a 5-0 win for Wapping’s eighths at home to Clacton seconds in East Five South East.

In East Six South East, the ninths slipped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to Colchester thirds in East Six South East.

Dylan Morgan and Andrew White both netted for the 10ths as they beat Havering thirds 2-1 at home in East Seven South East.

Karndeep Sighu and Kwinten van Nes scored the goals for the 11ths in a 2-2 draw at Old Southendian fifths in East Eight South East.

*Katelynn Roganowicz scored for Wapping women’s firsts as they went down 2-1 at home to Sevenoaks seconds in the East Premier Division.

The seconds, meanwhile, won 3-2 away to St Albans thirds in East Two South West with a brace from Henny Hinchcliffe and a Zara Reid goal.

Babs Lo Guidice and Hattie Gaunt were both at the double for the thirs in a 5-1 win at Colchester seconds in the Essex Premier Division, with Tash Verspyck also on target.

In the same division, there was no such good news for the fourths as they were beaten 4-0 at home to Upminster seconds.

Colette Martin and Katy Needham found the target for the fifths in a 2-2 draw at home to Old Loughtonians thirds in Essex One.

The sixths were without a game in Essex Two, while the sevenths were held to a goalless draw at Southend & Benfleet thirds in Essex Three.

Jess Bartlett nabbed a hat-trick for the eights as they triumphed 3-1 at East London ninths in Essex Five.