Hockey: Wapping men get back to winning ways

Wapping in action against Bromley & Beckenham (pic Iain McAuslan) Archant

Wapping bounced back from successive defeats to beat Bromley & Beckenham 2-1 in Conference East.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wapping in action against Bromley & Beckenham (pic Iain McAuslan) Wapping in action against Bromley & Beckenham (pic Iain McAuslan)

They began well and won a penalty corner after just two minutes, with Drew Burkin's low flick saved for George Cairns to hammer home.

Ollie Bull fired a reverse stick shot into the bottom corner after a well-worked move soon after, but saw it ruled out for a back stick infringement.

You may also want to watch:

After a fast start, a lapse in concentration allowed the visitors to break and, after a couple of good saves from James Bowler, the Bromley striker levelled.

Wapping enjoyed long spells of possession but could not find a way through before the interval.

They flew out of the blocks in the second half, though, and Warren D'Souza beat a couple of defenders and saw his shot saved, with Bull tapping in the rebound.

Cairns hit a post from a corner and Aaron Blumfield fired a shot on the turn wide as Wapping remained top ahead of a home date with Spencer on Saturday (6pm)