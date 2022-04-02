Leyton Orient bounce back to win at Walsall

Leyton Orient bounced back from their first defeat under Richie Wellens to win at Walsall.

Two goals in the space of six first-half minutes earned O's the points, lifting them up to 14th in the League Two table.

Wellens made four changes to his starting line-up after their defeat at one of his former clubs Oldham Athletic in midweek as Adam Thompson, Darren Pratley, Shadrach Ogie and Aaron Drinan came in for George Ray, Ethan Coleman, Paul Smyth and Frank Nouble.

And O's were in front after just 10 minutes as Otis Khan picked up the ball and floated it into the box for Harry Smith, who adjusted well and produced a fine left-footed finish for his 15th goal of the campaign.

Six minutes later and it was 2-0 as Khan's strike from the edge of the box was deflected past Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth.

The visitors went close to a third when some quick passing found Ruel Sotiriou in the box, but he was unable to get his shot away.

Then after Sotiriou went close to prodding home a ball over the top of the home defence, Drinan saw a left-footed shot deflected over the crossbar on 36 minutes.

Smith was booked as Walsall enjoyed a spell of pressure towards the end of the first half, with O's putting their bodies on the line to protect their two-goal lead.

And they went close to a third again in stoppage time when Pratley's cross reached Sotiriou at the far post, but his volley was cleared by the home defence.

O's were on the front foot straight from the restart, with Hector Kyprianou's volley deflected behind for a corner and Sotiriou firing just past the post on 52 minutes.

Devante Rodney then fired over for the home side, while Conor Wilkinson's header from a free-kick - after Omar Beckles was booked for kicking the ball away - could not trouble Lawrence Vigouroux on 64 minutes.

Sotiriou tried a speculative effort from long range midway through the half, as sleet and snow began to fall, but Rushworth was able to get back and save.

The 21-year-old was then became the third O's player to be booked when he was shown a yellow card for slowing down a Walsall counter-attack on 72 minutes and Joss Labadie fired wide for Walsall a few minutes later.

Nouble replaced Smith with 10 minutes to go and Coleman came on for Sotiriou soon after, with Jordan Brown replacing Pratley late on as O's held on comfortably.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Wood, Thompson, Smith (Nouble 80), Khan, Drinan, Pratley (Brown 90), Beckles, Sotiriou (Coleman 83), Ogie, Kyprianou. Unused subs: Sargeant, Young, Nkrumah, Ray.