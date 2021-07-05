News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ex boxing champion Wadi Camacho helps out at Calverton school sports day

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:00 AM July 5, 2021   
Ex boxing champion Wadi Camacho helps out at Calverton school sports day - Credit: Rob Cooper

Ex-professional cruiserweight champion Wadi Camacho paid a special visit to Calverton Primary School as they held their sports day. 

PE teacher Robert Cooper asked good friend Camacho if he would come in and help hand out medals to the children to help inspire them and give them a talk about training hard to reach their goals and keeping focused.

The weather was brilliant and the day went very well with some good races from the relay race, egg and spoon, obstacle race, sack race and many more.  

A school spokesperson said: “The day was a success, especially after a year of a pandemic and was great to see the smiles back on the children’s faces.

“The children enjoyed it and big thank you to Wadi Camacho for inspiring the children and a big thank you to Robert Cooper and Calverton staff for putting on a great sports day.”

