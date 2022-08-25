West Ham ease to victory at Viborg to book group-phase spot

They may be in choppy waters in the Premier League right now but West Ham United safely navigated their way into the UEFA Conference group stages with a convincing 3-0 victory at a vibrant Viborg Stadion.

Gianluca Scamacca, who had opened the scoring at London Stadium seven days ago, repeated the feat in this Danish return too, when he cleverly nudged the Hammers ahead midway through the first half.

And second-half goals by Saïd Benrahma and Tomáš Souček then gave the Hammers a confidence-boosting three-goal advantage on the night and a resounding 6-1 aggregate win.

Seven-cap Italian international Scamacca made it two strikes from two starts following his £30million-plus move from Sassuolo and it certainly settled the nerves against a valiant Viborg side, roared on by their partisan green-and-white decked-out fans in the crowd of 8,435 tightly packed into their compact capacity arena.

Back home in England, the Hammers may be pointless and goalless after their opening three Premier League outings but they had, at least, brought a two-goal cushion into this play-off second leg after last Thursday’s 3-1 victory on the green, green grass of home.

Carefully juggling a tricky trio of domestic encounters over the coming 10 days against Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea with his quest to reach the group stages of a European competition for a second successive season, David Moyes made half a dozen changes from the side that had lost so disappointingly to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Back came regular Euro keeper Alphonse Areola alongside Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet, Ben Johnson, Angelo Ogbonna and Manuel Lanzini in place of Łukasz Fabiański, Vladimír Coufal, suspended skipper Declan Rice plus substitutes Kurt Zouma, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio, who took their place on a youthful bench that included rookies Krisztián Hegyi, Kamarai Swyer and Divin Mubama.

Despite last Thursday’s defeat, the Danes – sitting in sixth position in their own Superliga - had shown they were no easy pushovers and back on home soil, they soon set about trying to reduce the arrears as Jay-Roy Grot scooped across the face of goal in the opening moments.

In reply, Scamacca served up an early warning of his intentions, glancing Johnson’s right-wing cross behind at the near post before Justin Lonwijk then popped up on the edge of the opposing six-yard box, where he just could not dig the ball out from between his feet.

It was certainly a lively, feisty opening with the hungry Scamacca felling Christian Sørensen on the halfway line before Lonwijk took out Cornet in full view of lenient Austrian referee Harald Lechner.

Souček also nodded over before Scamacca forced the first save of the evening, his low 15-yarder beaten away by Lucas Pedersen, while at the other end the recovered Sørensen sent an angled 25-yarder flashing across the face of both Areola and his left-hand upright.

At one end or the other, the deadlock was destined to be broken and, sure enough, on 22 minutes, that goal duly arrived when Johnson found Souček along the right flank and, when the Czech Republic international whipped the low cross into the near post, the alert Scamacca got in front of Žan Zaletel to put West Ham ahead with a deft flick.

Three goals adrift on aggregate, Viborg almost recovered one immediately but thankfully for the Hammers Grot's low 25-yarder flew just a couple of inches past the right post to the agony of a still far from deflated home support.

And just before the break Jacob Jensen sent a downward header into the French keeper’s clutches before Areola was then called upon to make a defiant double save to deny Ibrahim Said and Grot from point-blank range to keep the visitors’ lead intact at the interval.

But just five minutes after the restart, the Danish defiance suffered a critical blow when the Hammers doubled their lead, after Cornet’s brilliant first-time pass sent Benrahma racing clear and with only the lone figure of Pedersen standing in his way, the Algerian calmly slotted the ball wide of the Viborg keeper.

A touchline skirmish saw Aaron Cresswell and Said cautioned as referee Lechner finally produced a pair of yellow cards before the Hammers gave themselves that five-goal aggregate cushion on 63 minutes.

Having just been cautioned, Cresswell got himself back into the good books, sending a pinpoint left-wing cross into the danger zone and although Pedersen parried Thilo Kehrer’s downward header, Souček was on hand to snaffle up the rebound.

The embarrassed Cornet should have made it four but with the breaking Benrahma unselfishly rolling the ball into his path, the former Burnley man somehow contrived to scoop what looked set to be a simple tap-in high over the bar and into the home support.

By now though, the Hammers were simply breaking at will against a Viborg side that had clearly run its race and with Jacob Friis having made a triple substitution, counterpart Moyes soon followed suit, replacing goalscorers Scamacca, Souček and Benrahma with Antonio, Flynn Downes and Conor Coventry.

There was still time for another late switch as Armstrong Oko-Flex stepped from the bench for his West Ham debut as he replaced Lanzini, while Kurt Zouma also came on for Cresswell but by now, it was job done and while Viborg left the field to a standing ovation counterpart Moyes now awaits the outcome of tomorrow’s draw for the group stages ahead of turning his attention to Sunday’s visit to Villa.

Viborg FF: Pedersen, Gaaei, Sørensen, Bürgy, Zaletel, Leemans (Søndergaard 74), Grønning, Jensen (Žambúrek 60), Said (Brix 74), Grot (Jatta 60), Lonwijk (Mortimer 60) . Unused subs: Kiilerich, Lauritsen, Thorsen

West Ham United: Areola, Johnson, Cresswell (Zouma 80), Ogbonna, Kehrer, Souček (Downes 67), Lanzini (Oko-Flex 80) Fornals, Cornet, Benrahma (Coventry 67), Scamacca (Antonio 67). Unused subs: Randolph, Hegyi, Bowen Ekwah, Swyer, Mubama.

Booked: Cresswell (57), Said (57), Antonio (87).

Referee: Harald Lechner (Austria).

Attendance: 8,435