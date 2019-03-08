UEL named a Talent Hub in new Basketball England initiative

Basketball England made a huge step forward with the announcement of our game-changing network of Regional Talent Hubs across the country including the University of East London.

The initiative, which will place a host university partner at the centre of each region, will benefit clubs, players, coaches, officials, volunteers and partners and help them get the most from basketball.

After a period of research and development, Basketball England has identified a number of major reforms to the sport's Talent Pathway so it is more inclusive and player-led and supported by more partners with a stake in the game.

The Hubs will also enable us to reinvest funds generated into our Talent system.

Stewart Kellett, CEO at Basketball England said: "This is a top priority in our strategic plan, 'Growing Basketball Together'.

"We're taking a giant step forward linking grassroots basketball to world-class regional environments to nurture talent and become more competitive in international competition over time.

"This is a fundamental building block for our Talent system to support young people as well as clubs and coaches to achieve their dreams through basketball with the creation of Regional Talent Hubs.

"Basketball relies so much on our voluntary clubs and the education sector and today's announcement is an opportunity for all involved in the game.

"Attracting support, expertise and resources from our university network and clubs which can nurture talent locally and regionally is something to celebrate."

The Hubs will benefit young players within the Talent system as well as clubs, coaches, volunteers and other support staff in each region.

They will be supported by a team of students with our Regional Talent Managers providing leadership and additional support to ensure that key performance indicators are achieved.

The Hubs will play host to Basketball England's Aspire Programme sessions and provide support to clubs and local league providers, as well as hosting workshops on coaching, officiating and sports science.

Basketball England Talent Programme and Pathway Manager Charlie Ford said: "Today is a landmark day in the execution of our strategic plan for Talent.

"Our Hub partners will provide valuable resources to the sport and help to integrate and enhance the player pathway.

"In addition, the students within each Hub team will get the opportunity and benefit from work experiences that will increase their employability upon graduation.

"The Hubs will not only provide support for Talent but will also host development sessions, participation events whilst also linking with leagues and clubs to boost the local infrastructure of the sport."

Hubs:

North East - Newcastle Eagles

North West - Manchester Metropolitan University

East Midlands - Loughborough University

West Midlands - Birmingham City University

East - University of Essex

South West - Plymouth Marjon University

South - Solent University

London - University of East London