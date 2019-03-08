Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

UEL men net BUCS basketball silver

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 April 2019

Action from UEL's BUCS Championship final clash with Loughborough (pic UEL)

Action from UEL's BUCS Championship final clash with Loughborough (pic UEL)

Archant

The University of East London men’s basketball squad had to settle for silver medals as they came up agonisingly short in the final of the BUCS Championship last week.

Action from UEL's BUCS Championship final clash with Loughborough (pic UEL)Action from UEL's BUCS Championship final clash with Loughborough (pic UEL)

The first UEL team to reach the showpiece event, after convincing wins over Newcastle and Durham in the last eight and last four at UEL SportsDock, they took on a strong Loughborough programme at Nottingham’s David Ross Sports Village.

It was a daunting task as Loughborough had won the trophy for the previous three years, but UEL began well and were six points ahead after the first 10 minutes of play.

They continued to hold a two-point lead at half time, but were left to rue a poor third quarter display as Loughborough turned things around to go 73-67 up.

UEL showed no signs of giving up, though, and a 12-0 run in the closing minutes saw them tie the score at 79-79.

Action from UEL's BUCS Championship final clash with Loughborough (pic UEL)Action from UEL's BUCS Championship final clash with Loughborough (pic UEL)

A couple of big three-point plays from Loughborough proved decisive, however, as they retained the silverware for a fourth year courtesy of a 90-82 victory.

Runners-up UEL were cheered on by a dedicated group of 50 supporters of staff and students alike, while many others watched the game live on the BUCS Youtube channel.

And there were some great performances from the whole team, in particular Justin Black who top scored with 27 points and seven rebounds.

Brandon Peel added 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Max Denham had four steels, and a UEL spokesperson said: “Massive congratulations to the milestone achieved by UEL Basketball and head coach Dave Greenaway.

Action from UEL's BUCS Championship final clash with Loughborough (pic UEL)Action from UEL's BUCS Championship final clash with Loughborough (pic UEL)

“This bodes well for future seasons and with the continuing partnership with BBL side London Lions, this ensures the very best of British talent gets an opportunity to work at the University of East London.”

Most Read

East Ham pensioner cleared of murdering wheelchair-bound husband

Packiam Ramanathan. Picture: Met Police

Campaign launched to save stray Beckton dog on ‘death row’

Ellie faces being put down by Newham Council. Pic: Terry Minns

Jailed: Forest Gate drink driver who rammed a police car before attacking two officers

Saddam Fareed was jailed for 33 months. Picture: BTP

Homophobic and misogynistic books found in library at Islamic primary school

Zakariya Primary School is located in Forest Gate Mosque. Picture: Google.

Free cricket tickets for residents in Newham

Newham residents will be offered free cricket tickets. Pic: PA

Most Read

East Ham pensioner cleared of murdering wheelchair-bound husband

Packiam Ramanathan. Picture: Met Police

Campaign launched to save stray Beckton dog on ‘death row’

Ellie faces being put down by Newham Council. Pic: Terry Minns

Jailed: Forest Gate drink driver who rammed a police car before attacking two officers

Saddam Fareed was jailed for 33 months. Picture: BTP

Homophobic and misogynistic books found in library at Islamic primary school

Zakariya Primary School is located in Forest Gate Mosque. Picture: Google.

Free cricket tickets for residents in Newham

Newham residents will be offered free cricket tickets. Pic: PA

Latest from the Newham Recorder

UEL men net BUCS basketball silver

Action from UEL's BUCS Championship final clash with Loughborough (pic UEL)

Team News: Bromley vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hammers sink to new home low with an embarrassingly dreadful loss to Everton

West Ham United's Issa Diop (centre) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Clapton boss Fowell says cup semi-final can make or break their season

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

Newham pair Carver and Martin claim wins on Dagenham show

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists