UEL men net BUCS basketball silver

Action from UEL's BUCS Championship final clash with Loughborough (pic UEL) Archant

The University of East London men’s basketball squad had to settle for silver medals as they came up agonisingly short in the final of the BUCS Championship last week.

The first UEL team to reach the showpiece event, after convincing wins over Newcastle and Durham in the last eight and last four at UEL SportsDock, they took on a strong Loughborough programme at Nottingham’s David Ross Sports Village.

It was a daunting task as Loughborough had won the trophy for the previous three years, but UEL began well and were six points ahead after the first 10 minutes of play.

They continued to hold a two-point lead at half time, but were left to rue a poor third quarter display as Loughborough turned things around to go 73-67 up.

UEL showed no signs of giving up, though, and a 12-0 run in the closing minutes saw them tie the score at 79-79.

A couple of big three-point plays from Loughborough proved decisive, however, as they retained the silverware for a fourth year courtesy of a 90-82 victory.

Runners-up UEL were cheered on by a dedicated group of 50 supporters of staff and students alike, while many others watched the game live on the BUCS Youtube channel.

And there were some great performances from the whole team, in particular Justin Black who top scored with 27 points and seven rebounds.

Brandon Peel added 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Max Denham had four steels, and a UEL spokesperson said: “Massive congratulations to the milestone achieved by UEL Basketball and head coach Dave Greenaway.

“This bodes well for future seasons and with the continuing partnership with BBL side London Lions, this ensures the very best of British talent gets an opportunity to work at the University of East London.”