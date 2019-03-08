BUCS: UEL bid for basketball glory

The University of East London men’s basketball squad will compete in the BUCS championship final for the first time on Wednesday.

A 113-101 win over Durham University at UEL SportsDock secured their spot in the showpiece event, where they will take on Loughborough at Nottingham Wildcats Arena.

An eight-man Durham squad travelled over 250 miles to Beckton and took a 55-54 lead into the half-time break after a neck-and-neck first half.

But UEL produced a big third quarter to take control of the game, moving eight points up ahead of the final quarter.

Dominant performances from Brandon Peel and Justin Black proved key as UEL kept their foot down to finish with a double-digit margin of victory.

And they face a Loughborough side, who beat Southampton Solent 83-63 in their semi-final, as the first southern university to reach the final since 2010 and the first in UEL history, after losing in the last eight before.