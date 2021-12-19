News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

Orient need to stop relying on Smith and Drinan so heavily says boss

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:15 AM December 19, 2021
Harry Smith of Leyton Orient scores the fourth goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient

Harry Smith of Leyton Orient celebrates a goal with Dan Kemp - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett is eager to see more goals being spread around the team instead of relying on Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan. 

The O’s fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday thanks to a Jay Spearing goal, although he felt they had plenty of chances in the match. 

They did have to make a host of changes with injuries, suspension and Covid causing havoc in terms of squad selection. 

“There are a lot of positives in terms of individual performances, some missed chances which ultimately are frustrating, a goal against that was avoidable in a very tight game,” the boss said. 

“The positives are that individual performances were there, but frustrated with a defeat, where some game management and ruthlessness in front of goal have cost us. 

“For those boys up front, they usually do finish those sort of chances, Harry had a couple of headers, Aaron had the rebound as well. We do need to score from other areas, we can’t just be relying on them all the time. 

“There is not enough from midfield, centre-back position, Omar Beckles has been good but we need to come to the party after that. Dan Happe had a real good game, but he missed a good chance in terms of a header from a corner where he was free, and he has put it over the bar. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: House prices near best schools in Newham and Tower Hamlets
  2. 2 Images released to identify two men following violent Newham robbery
  3. 3 London police officer fired for racial slur on WhatsApp
  1. 4 Sadiq Khan declares Omicron surge in London 'major incident'
  2. 5 Congestion Charge zone: What is changing and when?
  3. 6 Newham man jailed after performing indecent acts on London Underground
  4. 7 Depleted Leyton Orient suffer defeat at Tranmere Rovers
  5. 8 Guilty: Offenders from east London convicted or jailed recently
  6. 9 Where to get lateral flow tests in Newham
  7. 10 Travel: Potential disruptions in central north and east London this week

“He gets a lot of first touches and he needs to start scoring.” 

Experienced midfielder Jay Spearing made no mistake when he was given time and space on the edge of the box, and fired a blistering strike into the top corner that Lawrence Vigouroux had no chance with, following an O’s free-kick. 

“We got broke on too easy, a little naïve in terms of our positioning, and we did look in trouble on the turnover and Jay Spearing has given Lawrence Vigrouroux no chance.” 

Orient recalled Jayden Sweeney from his loan spell at Wealdstone and also started youngster Matt Young. 

Jayden Sweeney of Leyton Orient during Crawley Town vs Leyton Orient, Papa John's Trophy Football at

Jayden Sweeney of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“He did ok, he has been playing that position in recent times, and it showed as well. It’s good when you play regular football. He came back and maybe after a difficult start, he showed some promise, as did Matt Young.” 

Leyton Orient
Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Calverton Primary School in King George Avenue

London Live News | Updated

Custom House school closed due to 'a number of' Omicron cases

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
William Powell of East Ham Manor Way, Beckton was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 

London Live News

Jailed: Beckton man for 'shocking' sexual assaults of girl

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
HMP Pentonville, in Islington

London Live News

Guilty: Prisoner from Newham raped Pentonville inmate

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Travel issues in and around Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Islington and Newham

London Live News

Travel: Potential disruptions in central north and east London this week

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon