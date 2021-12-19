Orient need to stop relying on Smith and Drinan so heavily says boss

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett is eager to see more goals being spread around the team instead of relying on Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan.

The O’s fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday thanks to a Jay Spearing goal, although he felt they had plenty of chances in the match.

They did have to make a host of changes with injuries, suspension and Covid causing havoc in terms of squad selection.

“There are a lot of positives in terms of individual performances, some missed chances which ultimately are frustrating, a goal against that was avoidable in a very tight game,” the boss said.

“The positives are that individual performances were there, but frustrated with a defeat, where some game management and ruthlessness in front of goal have cost us.

“For those boys up front, they usually do finish those sort of chances, Harry had a couple of headers, Aaron had the rebound as well. We do need to score from other areas, we can’t just be relying on them all the time.

“There is not enough from midfield, centre-back position, Omar Beckles has been good but we need to come to the party after that. Dan Happe had a real good game, but he missed a good chance in terms of a header from a corner where he was free, and he has put it over the bar.

“He gets a lot of first touches and he needs to start scoring.”

Experienced midfielder Jay Spearing made no mistake when he was given time and space on the edge of the box, and fired a blistering strike into the top corner that Lawrence Vigouroux had no chance with, following an O’s free-kick.

“We got broke on too easy, a little naïve in terms of our positioning, and we did look in trouble on the turnover and Jay Spearing has given Lawrence Vigrouroux no chance.”

Orient recalled Jayden Sweeney from his loan spell at Wealdstone and also started youngster Matt Young.

Jayden Sweeney of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“He did ok, he has been playing that position in recent times, and it showed as well. It’s good when you play regular football. He came back and maybe after a difficult start, he showed some promise, as did Matt Young.”