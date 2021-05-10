Column: A top four spot for West Ham now unlikely

Opinion

Published: 5:30 PM May 10, 2021

West Ham United's Michail Antonio and Everton's Lucas Digne (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Picture date: Sunday May 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

It’s still not over but a top-four finish is now looking unlikely, nonetheless it’s been an incredible season and we must finish it strongly.

Following Sunday’s defeat to Everton, we’re now too reliant on other results going for us and as Sergio Aguero proved at the Etihad on Saturday evening; it’s best not to depend on others when you’re in the midst of a top-four race.

However, one look at Leicester’s fixtures does offer hope that they could be set to capitulate in a similar manner as they did last season; Man United away, Chelsea away and Spurs at home with an FA Cup final to boot as well.

Everton's Seamus Coleman (left) and West Ham United's Said Benrahma battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Picture date: Sunday May 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

The Foxes will drop points but I fear we won’t be the ones to capitalise.

Liverpool’s run-in literally looks as though Jurgen Klopp handpicked it himself, if they beat United at Old Trafford on Thursday I’d say fourth spot is as good as theirs.

We are now hugely dependant on Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to help keep us in the race, we can only hope they do a better job than their neighbours did against Chelsea - for the love of God no Panenka penalties boys!

We gave everything against Everton but a combination of stoic defending from the Toffees and a lack of cutting edge from us was the difference.

Football often comes down to fine margins; if Said Benrahma buried that diving header, if Vladimir Coufal’s effort goes in off the post we probably go on to win that game, alas it was not to be.

Our task is simple; we must now win our three remaining fixtures and hope for favours from elsewhere.

At the very least we must secure Europa League football.

Regardless of where we finish it’s been a campaign of tangible progression, the football at times has been breathtaking, the consistency in results and performance has been nothing short of remarkable.

We’ve lacked a little in squad depth and too often we’ve not laid a glove on the ‘big six’ however it’s important to remember that this is David Moyes’ first full season as manager; and that really does whet the appetite for what he is capable of when given a war chest (of sorts) and time to further implement his ideas.

Bring on Brighton; this season is far from over.