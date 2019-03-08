Search

Boxing: Title tests for Camacho, Okolie

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 September 2019

Lawrence Okolie (left) in action against Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Lawrence Okolie (left) in action against Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Local cruiserweight rivals Lawrence Okolie and Wadi Camacho fought for British and Commonwealth belts in March, not get new title bouts against unbeaten rivals.

They start this weekend when Camacho, who was stopped in four rounds by Okolie, meets Deion Jumah at York Hall on Saturday for the English title.

Okolie, unbeaten in 13 fights, faces a tough European title challenge at London O2 Arena on October 26 against Belgium's Yves Ngabu who has 20 straight wins to his credit.

Camacho won four title bouts before the loss against Okolie but, at the age of 34, knows he cannot afford another defeat in Saturdays's battle of heavy hitters.

Jumah, 30, launched his pro career with seven wins abroad before returning home and adding four more and looks to crush Camacho's title ambitions.

Newham's Ramez Mahmood, with nine straight wins, faces Jack Budge for the Southern Area featherweight title and the usual packed Goodwin bill sees Sam O'Maison face Kaye Prospere for the English lightweight belt plus bouts featuring Ryan Walker, Ellis Zorro, Sam Cox and Robert Asagba.

