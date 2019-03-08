Tibbs set for busy period as Whyte agrees to face Rivas at London's The O2 in July

Mark Tibbs will hope to guide Dillian Whyte to more scenes like this on July 20 (pic: Steven Paston/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Canning Town-based trainer will hope to guide British heavyweight to another win

Mark Tibbs is set to be a busy man in the coming months as Dillian Whyte, the heavyweight who he trains, set to face Oscar Rivas at The O2 Arena on July 20.

Whyte is due to return to the ring in the summer after beating Dereck Chisora in December and Tibbs will want his man in the best possible shape for that bout.

The trainer, who is based at Canning Town's Peacock Gym, will help Whyte in formulating a plan to stop his Colombian foe.

The 31-year-old Briton will be gunning for a tenth straight win against Rivas, with victories over Joseph Parker, Robert Helenius and Lucas Browne sandwiched between his two triumphs over Chisora.

Whyte has become a must-watch fighter since rocking old foe Anthony Joshua in their battle at The O2 in December 2015 and yet again takes on a high-risk challenge as he cements his spot as the leading heavyweight contender in the world.

Rivas is yet another dangerous customer for Whyte to risk his number one rankings with, and the Colombian comes into the bout on the back of his biggest win in the paid ranks.

Rivas KO'd former world title challenger Bryant Jennings in the final round of their clash in January, underlining his dangerous potential to world titlists and fellow contenders.

“Rivas is undefeated and ranked in the top 10 across the board of all the governing bodies,” said Whyte.

“He has been one of the most avoided heavyweight fighters in the last few years.

“His KO victory over Bryant Jennings sent shockwaves through the division and Tyson Fury just turned down ESPN/Top Rank's offer to fight him.

“I am over the moon that he has accepted the fight. He has a great amateur and professional record, including a win over Kubrat Pulev.

“I am more than happy to carry on fighting top 10 fighters like Rivas until I get my well-earned shot at Deontay Wilder or Joshua.

“I can't wait until July 20 to fight again at The O2 which is one of the best venues in the world for boxing.”

“Whyte is an excellent boxer, a world-class fighter and the number one contender,” said Rivas.

“He deserves all my respect for his accomplishments and I am grateful for the opportunity he is giving me.”

It is set to be an exciting bout.