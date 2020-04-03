Search

Basketball: Jordan, Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ debuts on Netflix

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 April 2020

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 1998 (pic NBAE/Getty Images)

1998 NBAE

The highly anticipated 10-part documentary series “The Last Dance” will debut on Netflix from April 20 with two new episodes weekly.

The series, directed by Jason Hehir, chronicles one of the greatest icons and most successful teams in sports history, Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

And it features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season as the team pursued its sixth NBA championship in eight years.

In the fall of 1997, Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and head coach Phil Jackson agreed to let an NBA Entertainment film crew follow the team all season long.

The result would be a remarkable portrait of an iconic player and a celebrated team – a portrait only now being revealed, more than two decades later, in ‘The Last Dance’.

As the series weaves its way through the tumultuous 1997-98 season, viewers will be transported back to how it all began – from Jordan’s childhood roots, the Bulls’ dire circumstances before Jordan’s arrival and how the team was built after drafting Jordan in 1984, to the struggles that eventually led to the team’s first NBA championship.

As the series takes the audience through the Bulls’ first five championships, viewers will experience the off-court challenges, struggles and triumphs that were a part of the culture-shifting phenomenon created by Jordan and the Bulls.

It’s an unlikely scenario that serves as a fascinating backdrop for the inside tale of the 1998 championship run, with extensive profiles of Jordan’s key teammates including Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr, head coach Jackson, and featuring dozens of current-day interviews with rivals and luminaries from basketball and beyond.

All throughout, the tension and conflict that defined that final championship run are very much on display.

“Michael Jordan and the ‘90s Bulls weren’t just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon,” said director Hehir.

“Making ‘The Last Dance’ was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans.

“I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it.”

The result is one of the most fascinating sports documentary series ever produced – a series viewers won’t want to miss.

The full episodic documentary will debut on Netflix outside of the US and on ESPN in the US. as follows:

Netflix

Monday, 20 April - 12:01am. PT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 1 and 2

Monday, 27 April - 12:01am. PT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 3 and 4

Monday, 4 May - 12:01am. PT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 5 and 6

Monday, 11 May - 12:01am. PT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 7 and 8

Monday, 18 May - 12:01am. PT - “The Last Dance” Episodes 9 and 10

ESPN

Sunday, 19 April

9pm. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 1

10pm. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 2

Sunday, 26 April

7 pm. ET - Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 1

8 pm. ET - Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 2

9 pm. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 3

10 pm. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 4

Sunday, 3 May

7pm. ET - Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 3

8pm. ET - Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 4

9pm. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 5

10pm. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 6

Sunday, 10 May

7pm. ET - Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 5

8pm. ET - Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 6

9pm. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 7

10pm. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 8

Sunday, 17 May

7pm. ET - Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 7

8pm. ET - Re-air of “The Last Dance” Episode 8

9pm. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 9

10pm. ET - Premiere of “The Last Dance” Episode 10

