Beckles brace seals win for Leyton Orient boss Wellens at former club Swindon

Omar Beckles scored twice as Leyton Orient ensured a happy return to former club Swindon for head coach Richie Wellens.

Beckles netted either side of the break at the County Ground, but Hector Kyprianou was dismissed for two bookable offences to leave the visitors to play for more than an hour with 10 men.

Darren Pratley and Shadrach Ogie returned to the starting line-up after Good Friday's 3-0 win over Scunthorpe, with Otis Khan coming into the side late for Adam Thompson.

And the hosts went close in the first minute as Mandela Egbo flashed the ball across the box but two teammates were unable to connect.

After a frantic opening few minutes, O's began to move the ball more comfortably, with Theo Archibald and Khan connecting well on the right.

Khan fired over after drifting inside on seven minutes, while Louis Reed was too high at the other end after Connor Wood and Ogie combined to deflect Jack Payne's effort behind.

Khan almost picked out Aaron Drinan on 17 minutes, but Conroy arrived in the nick of time to clear the danger for Swindon.

Kyprianou was booked for a foul on Josh Davison, before Paul Smyth was brought down on 19 minutes and Archibald's perfect free-kick picked out Beckles to head home.

However, Orient's joy was shortlived as Kyprianou was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Egbo, leaving the visitors down to 10 men in the 23rd minute.

Wellens decided to sacrifice Smyth for Ethan Coleman as a result of the sending-off, with play becoming scrappy for a few minutes until Louie Barry saw a shot comfortably saved by Lawrence Vigouroux just past the half-hour mark.

Tempers boiled over, with Pratley, Ogie and Archibald shown yellow cards, along with Barry and Jake O'Brien, with Wellens also having his name taken.

And Barry had a shot deflected behind during seven minutes of stoppage time, with Dion Conroy fizzing another effort just over the crossbar before the interval.

O's had penalty claims waved away soon after the restart, when Sotiriou beat O'Brien and appeared to be brought down, but they were in dreamland on 53 minutes when the ball broke in the box for Beckles to smash home his second of the afternoon.

Vigouroux denied Payne with a fine save from distance, while Conroy saw his effort deflected behind for a corner on the hour mark.

And Wood's excellent defensive header thwarted Harry Parsons, after Drinan was unable to find Sotiriou out on the left when O's had the chance of a break.

Archibald made way for Jordan Brown, before Drinan went close to picking out Sotiriou with another through ball midway through the half.

And Vigouroux was out quickly to take the ball away from Parsons before the hosts halved the deficit 13 minutes from time as Davison slotted home from Payne's through ball.

Alex Mitchell came on for Sotiriou as O's looked to protect their lead in the closing stages, with Swindon having penalty claims ignored when Ellis Iandolo went down in the box.

And Vigouroux produced an outstanding save at his near post on 82 minutes, with his teammates helping to block the rebound before the ball was cleared.

Brown picked up the sixth yellow card of the day for O's two minutes from time for a foul on Jonathan Williams, with Payne inches away from finding the top corner from the free-kick.

Drinan saw a shot palmed behind by Joseph Wollacott in the third of six minutes injury time, while Vigouroux saved easily from Barry as O's moved up to 13th place and put a dent in Swindon's play-off push.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Wood, Khan, Smyth (Coleman 27), Archibald (Brown 64), Drinan, Pratley, Beckles, Sotiriou (Mitchell 78), Ogie, Kyprianou. Unused subs: Sargeant, Sweeney, Young, Nkrumah.

Attendance: 10,264.

