Search

Advanced search

Swimathon Foundation launch Covid-19 relief fund to support London aquatics community

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 May 2020

Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, in the pool with swimmers (Pic: The Swimathon Foundation)

Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, in the pool with swimmers (Pic: The Swimathon Foundation)

Archant

London’s swimming coaches and clubs are set to benefit from grant funding being offered from The Swimathon Foundation who have launched a scheme to help those who are experiencing short-term financial hardship due to the impact of coronavirus.

Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, in the pool with swimmers (Pic: The Swimathon Foundation)Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, in the pool with swimmers (Pic: The Swimathon Foundation)

Grants between £250 and £1,000 will be given to small swimming and aquatic organisations who have been impacted by the effects of COVID-19. These range from National Governing Body Affiliated Swim Clubs, Aquatic Clubs and Swim Schools to Independent Swimming Organisations.

Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, said: “I’m thrilled that we’re able to support members of the London swimming community at this difficult time.

“Almost all swimming clubs are run by a few individuals who put in an immense amount of voluntary time to keep clubs afloat.

You may also want to watch:

“Now that hard times have hit, they may be really struggling with all of the costs associated. These are the unsung heroes of the sport and it’s so important that we do all we can to help them get through this tough time.”

To be eligible to apply for a grant, applicants should either be a registered or affiliated club or swim school with a National Governing Body or a small, local swimming organisation that may not be a traditional swim club/school but is working on local level to provide swimming or aquatic activity in their communities.

Applicants are welcomed from all over England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

‘Swimathon’ is the UK’s biggest annual recreational swimming event taking place over one weekend at over 600 pools across the UK with 750,000 people taking part since the first event in 1986, raising over £50 million for charities in the process.

This year’s event has been rearranged for 16-18 October.

For more information about The Swimathon Foundation and to apply for the COVID-19 Relief Fund grant, visit www.swimathonfoundation.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two charged with murder of David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Nightingale Hospital ‘on standby’ as no new admissions expected

The Nightingale Hospital at the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘The real celebrations will return’ – Ramadan during coronavirus

Emdad Rahman says Ramadan is different this year because of coronavirus, but explains that he is really enjoying the

Battle to survive coronavirus with no recourse to public funds - East Ham resident speaks out

Stephen Timms, MP for East Ham

CCTV appeal after doctor followed from Shadwell station to Canning Town and pushed over

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Two charged with murder of David Gomoh in Custom House

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Nightingale Hospital ‘on standby’ as no new admissions expected

The Nightingale Hospital at the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

‘The real celebrations will return’ – Ramadan during coronavirus

Emdad Rahman says Ramadan is different this year because of coronavirus, but explains that he is really enjoying the

Battle to survive coronavirus with no recourse to public funds - East Ham resident speaks out

Stephen Timms, MP for East Ham

CCTV appeal after doctor followed from Shadwell station to Canning Town and pushed over

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Swimathon Foundation launch Covid-19 relief fund to support London aquatics community

Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, in the pool with swimmers (Pic: The Swimathon Foundation)

Coronavirus: No fans ‘any time soon’ says FA chairman

FA chairman Greg Clarke has said football faces a real threat from the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TIM GOODE/PA

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 4

Nick Faldo bites his lip as he drives off the second tee during his fourth and final round in the 1996 British Open Golf Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes

Teenagers in court charged with Custom House murder

David Gomoh died on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Newham hit hardest by coronavirus deaths in England and Wales, ONS study shows

Newham has seen the highest death rate due to Covid-19 in England and Wales. Picture: David Copeman
Drive 24