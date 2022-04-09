Play-off hopefuls Sutton send Leyton Orient to slender loss

Play-off chasing Sutton sent Leyton Orient to a second defeat in three League Two outings at Gander Green Lane.

Joe Kizzi's 20th-minute header proved the difference between the sides to spoil a landmark day for O's goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, who was making his 100th appearance for the club.

Head coach Richie Wellens made four changes to his starting line-up from the win at Walsall, with Dan Moss and Jayden Sweeney coming into the side.

And after a fairly uneventful start, Vigouroux was called into action to produce a superb fingertip save on nine minutes.

The visitors got their first sight of goal on 16 minutes when Paul Smyth won a free-kick, which Theo Archibald put into the box for Aaron Drinan to see a snap shot saved by Dean Bouzanis.

Vigouroux denied Harry Beautyman, but was beaten on 20 minutes as Kizzi headed home in a packed penalty area.

Otis Khan fired over the crossbar as O's looked for a quick reply, with Bouzanis getting down to push a low shot from Smyth behind for a corner on 25 minutes.

Vigouroux had a let-off when a loose pass was intercepted by a Sutton player, who was unable to profit, but had to produce another superb save to claw a header away, after Hector Kyprianou had been booked for a challenge on goalscorer Kizzi shortly before the interval.

O's had a good sight of goal six minutes into the second half when a long throw-in from Shadrach Ogie caused problems for Bouzanis and broke to Archibald, but he could not get a shot away in a crowded penalty area.

And Smyth then had shouts for a penalty waved away when a shot appeared to hit the hand of a Sutton defender as O's enjoyed a good spell on top.

Omar Bugiel was booked for bringing down Smyth just before the hour, but O's could not make the free-kick or a subsequent corner count.

And they spurned a great chance to draw level on 65 minutes when Drinan did well when found in the box to drill the ball back to Smyth, only for Kizzi to make a vital block.

Smyth made way for March player of the month Ruel Sotiriou moments later, with the Cyprus under-21 international involved straight away and firing over from Sweeney's pass.

Archibald then fired wide from 20 yards on 74 minutes as O's continued to search for an equaliser, with Khan also trying his luck from distance and seeing the ball go narrowly past the post.

Matt Young replaced Moss for the last 14 minutes, with Khan moving to right-back, and Dan Nkrumah came on for Sweeney to make his Football League debut in the closing stages.

But O's could not get back on terms and will now turn their focus to a home date with Scunthorpe United on Good Friday (3pm).

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Smyth (Sotiriou 67), Archibald, Khan, Drinan, Moss (Young 76), Pratley, Beckles, Sweeney (Nkrumah 85), Ogie, Kyprianou. Unused subs: Sargeant, Nouble, Brown, Ray.

Attendance: 3,152.