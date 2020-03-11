BBL: Surrey Scorchers 101 London Lions 95

Surrey Scorchers ended their recent slump of losses in the most emphatic way possible by toppling league leaders London Lions in a thriller.

Things looked promising for the Lions at the beginning, as they took to the floor without MVP Justin Robinson who was at home recuperating.

The visitors exploded on a 20-4 run during the opening five minutes of the first quarter, and even led by as many as 17 points at one point.

Jules Dang-Akodo was having his way with the Surrey guards whilst Buay Tuach also did well, but the Scorchers began to slowly but surely launch a comeback and by the time the two teams headed into the lockerroom at half-time, the home side had just managed to edge 52-49 ahead.

Matthew Bryan-Amaning was back in the fold for the Scorchers and the two sides would continue to exchange leads throughout the third and fourth periods.

Lions' captain Joe Ikhinmwin hit a triple and was fouled on another as he brought his side back to lead 76-75 at the end of three periods.

It wasn't until the last minute of the final period when things really began to heat up.

With the visitors in front by three, former Lions player Lovell Cook suddenly leapt to Surrey's aid, knocking down a game-tying three-pointer from the corner, and then doing it again from inside the arc after Ovie Soko put Lions back ahead.

Having tied the game for a second time, Cook then managed to knock down a free-throw and a two-point jump shot to put Scorchers ahead by three and forcing the Lions into a timeout with 20 seconds left on the clock.

The home fans clenched their teeth as Brandon Peel got a good look at a long three-point shot but breathed a sigh of relief when it failed to drop, and the Scorchers countered with team captain Tayo Ogedengbe throwing down a two-point dunk before Skyler White finished things off with a free throw to give Scorchers their biggest win of the season.

A game that had 55 fouls called and 76 free throws taken was far from tetchy but the referees dragged it out.

Scorchers went 24 from 38 at the stripe, with the Lions going 28 of 38.

Cook was the game high scorer with 26 points, while Soko led the Lions with a double- double of 25 points and 12 rebounds, Peel (12-12) and Buay (15-10) did the same.

Lions stay joint top of the League and don't play until April 1 when the Newcastle Eagles are the visitors to the Copper Box Arena.