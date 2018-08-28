Hockey: Successful weekend for East London teams

East London teams had plenty to cheer in their latest East and Essex League outings at the weekend.

The men’s first team maintained their perfect start to 2019 with a 3-1 win over Ipswich-ES, as Jonathan Ogle netted from two short corners.

Ben Gregory tapped in a rebound from close range to complete the home side’s tally in the East Premier B clash.

The seconds beat Chelmsford 4-2 with goals from Michael Crossley, Niall Doidge, Adam Tyrrell and Mark Williams, but the thirds were held to a goalless draw by Crostyx seconds.

The fourths beat Chelmsford thirds 4-2, while the fifths drew 2-2 with Clacton seconds as man of the match Hugo Kirby and Tom Hingston netted.

The sixth team bounced back from a loss against the leaders to beat Chelmsford fourths 5-3.

They fell behind early on but rallied to lead 4-2 with 20 minutes to go, thanks to goals from Samuel Willis (2), Tristan Jermyn and Hiren Amin, before Andy Jones netted an own goal.

But George Cooper set up Joshua Porter to slot home a fifth and seal the points towards the end.

The ninths beat Saffron Walden eighths 4-2, but the eighths lost 2-1 to Wapping ninths as Tom Crump netted.

The sevenths suffered a 7-1 loss to runaway leaders Old Loughts Academy, with Alex De Bacci netting the East London goal.

George Clift went close early in the second half, but the hosts proved too strong.

East London’s women dominated their Old Loughts rivals throughout to claim a 4-0 victory and move to the top of the talbb.

Emily Menzies bagged a brace, with Karan Allan and Ailish Hendry also on target as Perdi Blinkhorn made some crucial saves and Pili Mayora took the player of the match award.

Rachel Millar’s double saw the seconds to a 2-1 win over Stevenage and earned her the player of the match award, but the thirds lost 3-0 to Thurrock as hard-working Lili Kettlewell took their match award.

The fourths lost 2-1 to Crostyx seconds, with Tara Annison on target, while the fifths drew 1-1 with Old Loughts thirds thanks to a goal from Jo Wicks, as Georgina Box was named player of the match.

The sixth team ran out 5-0 winners over Witham seconds a Bex Paffard hit a hat-trick and Laura Friend and Hannah McDermid (penalty) also netted.

Lindsay Nash was named player of the match.

The sevenths beat Brentwood Academy 6-0 as Catherine Senior and Danae Lopez scored two goals each and Emilie O’Brien and Ruby Beardsall also struck. Lizzie Jones was player of the match.

And the eighths earned bragging rights over Wapping as Eva Bashford-Harrison (2) and Susan McDonald scored in a 3-0 win, in which Maddie Taylor was named player of the match.

A goal from Anja Dollriess was in vain as the ninths lost 2-1 to Upminster sixths, with Helen Hopwood their player of the match.