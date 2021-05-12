Pearce believes camaraderie has given West Ham a chance of making Europe

Published: 4:00 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 10:35 AM May 12, 2021

West Ham first-team coach Stuart Pearce believes they’re punching above their weight due to the squad’s camaraderie which was a key aspect of what David Moyes wanted to implement.

The Hammers currently sit fifth in the Premier League with just three matches this campaign as they bid to bag a spot in Europe.

The former England captain admitted the boss has been instrumental in making this happen with his recruitment and clearing out a number of players at the same time.

“We’ve punching above our weight this season, we had the potential of a relegation threat last year, and the recruitment has been very good by David,” Pearce admitted.

“The togetherness has got us over the line on occasions when you thought we didn’t deserve to win this games, but somehow they’ve found a way and that tells you a great deal about the players.”

The former Manchester City manager was full of praise for not only Moyes but the entire squad especially given they only have a small squad.

“We’ve got a real good camaraderie, you have to start with the manager, he drives the team on a weekly and daily basis. He expects standards to be adhered to and the players have achieved that and more.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) celebrates scoring their first goal of the game with teammates during the Premier League match at Tuff Moor, Burnley. Issue date: Monday May 3, 2021. - Credit: PA

“The players themselves have got a wonderful togetherness, we are where we are in the league probably on that togetherness and team spirit, and that work ethic for each other has really driven the club on.

“Throw into that we’ve had some wonderful performances from players this season, whether that is Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jesse Lingard coming in to join or Micky (Michail Antonio), and the goalkeeper (Lukasz Fabianski) has been sensational.

“Not only that but right the way through the ranks, we’ve not got a big squad, you’ve only got to look at the bench on any given Saturday. We’ve got three young players or something four young players that have never played a Premier League game.

“That tells you about the depth of the squad, we’re a little bit thin in that respect, but whenever we utilise anybody they’ve come in and they’ve delivered a sterling performance.

“The one thing you can say is the effort level of the players has been sensational.”