Copper Box hosts Street League Skateboarding World Tour action

PUBLISHED: 17:12 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 25 May 2019

TJ Rogers outside Tower Bridge (pic Paul Sanwell)

TJ Rogers outside Tower Bridge (pic Paul Sanwell)

© Paul Sanwell (2019). email: op_photographic@btinternet.com

The Street League Skateboarding (SLS) World Tour, the world's most prestigious street skateboarding competition, returns to London's Copper Box Arena today.

TJ Rogers tries a move at Tower Bridge (pic Paul Sanwell)TJ Rogers tries a move at Tower Bridge (pic Paul Sanwell)

With Tokyo 2020 qualification points at stake, the event is a key milestone on the road to the sport's historic debut in the Summer Olympics.

Following open qualifying earlier in the week at BAYSIXTY6 Skate Park, today sees athletes battle it out in the men's quarter-final and women's semi-finals ahead of tomorrow's star-studded Finals day.

In the women's competition, last year's London winner Jenn Soto (USA) faces the likes of world champion Aori Nishimura and Brazilian superstar, Leticia Bufoni. The top eight women will advance to Sunday's final.

In the men's event Jagger Eaton (USA), who topped qualifying, will take on Shane O'Neill (AUS) and TJ Rogers (CAN), amongst others hoping to book a place in Sunday's semi-finals where they'll face the world's Top 20 men, including three-time world champion Nyjah Huston (USA), for a ticket to Sunday night's glittering finale.

The World Skate SLS World Tour Series heads to Los Angeles and Mexico City next as the race to be in Japan in just over a year's time hots up.

Fans hoping to witness the top-level action can grab the last few remaining tickets for Sunday's Finals day from www.streetleague.com or from the Box Office at the Copper Box Arena.

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

Police appeal after woman saved from being raped in Upton Park

The woman was attacked in Redclyffe Road, going into William Morley Close. Pic: Google

Man, 21, stabbed in Canning Town

Police believe the man was stabbed in Newhaven Lane before making his way to Barking Road. Picture: Google Maps

Temporary accommodation tenants in Custom House hold protest against Newham Council

Protesters held a mock trial. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

