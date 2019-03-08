Copper Box hosts Street League Skateboarding World Tour action

TJ Rogers outside Tower Bridge (pic Paul Sanwell) © Paul Sanwell (2019). email: op_photographic@btinternet.com

The Street League Skateboarding (SLS) World Tour, the world's most prestigious street skateboarding competition, returns to London's Copper Box Arena today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

TJ Rogers tries a move at Tower Bridge (pic Paul Sanwell) TJ Rogers tries a move at Tower Bridge (pic Paul Sanwell)

With Tokyo 2020 qualification points at stake, the event is a key milestone on the road to the sport's historic debut in the Summer Olympics.

Following open qualifying earlier in the week at BAYSIXTY6 Skate Park, today sees athletes battle it out in the men's quarter-final and women's semi-finals ahead of tomorrow's star-studded Finals day.

You may also want to watch:

In the women's competition, last year's London winner Jenn Soto (USA) faces the likes of world champion Aori Nishimura and Brazilian superstar, Leticia Bufoni. The top eight women will advance to Sunday's final.

In the men's event Jagger Eaton (USA), who topped qualifying, will take on Shane O'Neill (AUS) and TJ Rogers (CAN), amongst others hoping to book a place in Sunday's semi-finals where they'll face the world's Top 20 men, including three-time world champion Nyjah Huston (USA), for a ticket to Sunday night's glittering finale.

The World Skate SLS World Tour Series heads to Los Angeles and Mexico City next as the race to be in Japan in just over a year's time hots up.

Fans hoping to witness the top-level action can grab the last few remaining tickets for Sunday's Finals day from www.streetleague.com or from the Box Office at the Copper Box Arena.