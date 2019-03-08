Street League skateboarding returns to the Copper Box Arena

Helena Long and Alex Decunha in action at the Street League Skateboarding World Tour Launch at the Copper Box Arena

The world’s most prestigious skateboarding competition will return to London this May as the countdown to the sports’ historic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics continues.

Helena Long in action at the Street League Skateboarding World Tour Launch at the Copper Box Arena

The ‘World Skate/SLS World Tour London’ event will again be held at The Copper Box Arena, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on May, 25 and 26, following the success of 2018’s inaugural competition.

This year’s format ensures a minimum of three British men and women will compete and two of the UK’s top male and female skaters Alex Decunha and Helena Long were at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to launch this year’s event, which will count towards qualification for Tokyo 2020.

Among those expected to compete at the event, which takes place across the bank holiday weekend, are last year’s winners Yuto Horigome and Jenn Soto.

Fans will get the chance to see some of the world’s best skaters battle it out for pride and prizes in a custom-built concrete skate plaza, designed to inspire innovative tricks and take skateboarding to new heights.

Helena Long and Alex Decunha at the Street League Skateboarding World Tour Launch at the Copper Box Arena

The competition features an exciting easy-to-follow format, anchored by instant scoring, resulting in down to the last trick ‘buzzer-beater’ moments that appeal to both die-hard fans and new spectators alike.

As well as showcasing the world’s best street skaters, the event will again highlight the capital’s rich street skating scene, celebrating the creativity, physicality, and sense of community that lies at its core.

London is home to a historic urban skate culture with the Southbank the oldest continuously skated spot in the world.

London skateboarder Helena Long said: “It is an amazing feeling to have the SLS World Tour back in my home city.

“To have the world’s best skaters here will be incredible for fans and I’ll be aiming to compete especially with Olympic qualification at stake.

“London has always had a strong and vibrant skate scene and this event will inspire even more Londoners to take it up.”

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.seetickets.co.uk.