Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Street League skateboarding returns to the Copper Box Arena

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 March 2019

Helena Long and Alex Decunha in action at the Street League Skateboarding World Tour Launch at the Copper Box Arena (Pic: Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Helena Long and Alex Decunha in action at the Street League Skateboarding World Tour Launch at the Copper Box Arena (Pic: Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

2019 Getty Images

The world’s most prestigious skateboarding competition will return to London this May as the countdown to the sports’ historic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics continues.

Helena Long in action at the Street League Skateboarding World Tour Launch at the Copper Box Arena (Pic: Jack Thomas/Getty Images)Helena Long in action at the Street League Skateboarding World Tour Launch at the Copper Box Arena (Pic: Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

The ‘World Skate/SLS World Tour London’ event will again be held at The Copper Box Arena, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on May, 25 and 26, following the success of 2018’s inaugural competition.

This year’s format ensures a minimum of three British men and women will compete and two of the UK’s top male and female skaters Alex Decunha and Helena Long were at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to launch this year’s event, which will count towards qualification for Tokyo 2020.

Among those expected to compete at the event, which takes place across the bank holiday weekend, are last year’s winners Yuto Horigome and Jenn Soto.

Fans will get the chance to see some of the world’s best skaters battle it out for pride and prizes in a custom-built concrete skate plaza, designed to inspire innovative tricks and take skateboarding to new heights.

Helena Long and Alex Decunha at the Street League Skateboarding World Tour Launch at the Copper Box Arena (Pic: Jack Thomas/Getty Images)Helena Long and Alex Decunha at the Street League Skateboarding World Tour Launch at the Copper Box Arena (Pic: Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

The competition features an exciting easy-to-follow format, anchored by instant scoring, resulting in down to the last trick ‘buzzer-beater’ moments that appeal to both die-hard fans and new spectators alike.

As well as showcasing the world’s best street skaters, the event will again highlight the capital’s rich street skating scene, celebrating the creativity, physicality, and sense of community that lies at its core.

London is home to a historic urban skate culture with the Southbank the oldest continuously skated spot in the world.

London skateboarder Helena Long said: “It is an amazing feeling to have the SLS World Tour back in my home city.

“To have the world’s best skaters here will be incredible for fans and I’ll be aiming to compete especially with Olympic qualification at stake.

“London has always had a strong and vibrant skate scene and this event will inspire even more Londoners to take it up.”

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.seetickets.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Appeal after attack on train between Liverpool Street and Stratford

Detectives want to identify this man in connectionan an assault on board a train between Liverpool Street and Stratford. Picture: BTP

Hospital trust admits liability after tragic death of newborn baby

Sabreena with her late son Caliel. Picture credit: Sabreena.

Bid for Newham councillors to face regular criminal record checks is dropped

Councillors could be screened and subjected to a further DBS check every two year. Pic: Newham Council

Woman living in hostel is threatened with homelessness in ‘shocking note’ delivered by council worker

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz described the incident as shameful and embarrassing. Pic: Cllr Rokhsana Fiaz

Most Read

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

Appeal after attack on train between Liverpool Street and Stratford

Detectives want to identify this man in connectionan an assault on board a train between Liverpool Street and Stratford. Picture: BTP

Hospital trust admits liability after tragic death of newborn baby

Sabreena with her late son Caliel. Picture credit: Sabreena.

Bid for Newham councillors to face regular criminal record checks is dropped

Councillors could be screened and subjected to a further DBS check every two year. Pic: Newham Council

Woman living in hostel is threatened with homelessness in ‘shocking note’ delivered by council worker

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz described the incident as shameful and embarrassing. Pic: Cllr Rokhsana Fiaz

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Barclays to become title sponsors of Women’s Super League

Barclays will become the title sponsors of the FA Women's Super League from next season

Street League skateboarding returns to the Copper Box Arena

Helena Long and Alex Decunha in action at the Street League Skateboarding World Tour Launch at the Copper Box Arena (Pic: Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

West Ham’s Nasri: There is still room for improvement with Declan

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

London Lions avenge Trophy defeat with Royals victory

London Lions players huddle together (Pic: Graham Hodges)

O’s want to keep hold of current ‘fantastic feeling’

Marvin Ekpiteta scores and runs to celebrate with Leyton Orient team-mate Joe Widdowson (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists