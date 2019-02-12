Stratford Judo Club youngsters among the medals

Stratford Judo Club's Ciprien Cirstea, Adam Benbrith, Anton Kovelinko and Raul Thoma Archant

Stratford Judo Club members were in the medals at the split grade development competition at UEL.

Ciprien Cirstea, 10, won all four fights in the red belt under-29kg category on his way to a gold medal.

And Arnas Pavasaris, 11, added another gold after three tough fights in the red belt under-42kg group.

Raul Thoma, 10, won gold in his red belt category after three wins with foot sweeps and Adam Benbrith, 13, took red belt under-50kg gold with three straight wins.

Youcef Belkadi, 11, won orange belt under-47kg gold after three fights as Aurther Pushkaro, 12, took bronze with two wins from three.

Anton Kovelinko, 13, won bronze in the under-66kg group and senior coach Mick McCarthy said: “All players fought extremely well. It’s all looking good for the junior grades and their future. All the coaches are very proud.”

Coach Paul Willis added that he was happy to see four competitors entered into the regional England development squad for juniors.