Stratford Judo in the medals down Wembley way

Stratford Judo Club juniors show off the medals Archant

Impressive start to the season for local club

Stratford Judo Club got the 2020 season off to a flying start with medals galore over in Wembley at the end of February.

Taking part in the Moberly Stars Red and Yellow Belt rumble there was an impressive tally of medals for the Stratford squad impressing senior coach Mick McCarthy.

"I was very impressed with what I saw," said Mick. "The day's judo was marvellous and enjoyable and there were some great throws!"

Medals were achieved in the red belt category by the following Stratford 8-14 year old's.

Andre Jaiyesimi (bronze), Nathaniel Bever (bronze), Ayayyoub Bouchakour (bronze), Marcel Clark-Melville (silver), Zakariya Gajia (gold), Rokas Gibas (gold), Annika Chitnis (gold), Ismael Avevdo (gold) and Karim Ziani (gold).

Medals were won across weight divisions from the under-42kg category to the over-60kg's.

Zakariya and Rokas won by scoring Ippon in all three of their fights.

Coach, Mendez Azvendo said: "We had three players in competition for the first time and they did so well.

"Every one of our juniors got medals. It was a great effort by the club."

Just to add some icing on the cake, the Samurai Boys green and under competition was held in Kidderminster on the same day with Joseph Bever winning gold in the under-55kg category by winning all four fights by Ippon.