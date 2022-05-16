Stratford Karate Club student passes black belt grading

Stratford Karate Club student Akbarshoh Amonulloev recently passed his black belt shodan grade.

He was examined by a panel, including instuctors from the JKA HQ dojo in Japan.

And he said: "Passed shodan black belt with the great support of Sensei Aaron (Storey). Thank you very much.

"If you want to have great achievements in karate just listen to him and do exactly what Sensei says. You will be surprised with the result.

"Sensei Aaron and Sensei Brian have got great knowledge of karate. You cannot find karate instructors in the UK like them!"

If you would like to get fit, learn a form of self defence and have fun, Stratford Karate Club is accepting adult and child beginners at classes at Bryant Street Community Centre (E15 4RU).

Contact 07907 711552 for more details.