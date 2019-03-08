Facey Thompson takes team gold in Italy

Stratford's Ashley Facey Thompson (pic: Morten Olsen) MortenO.com

Stratford athlete combined with Kim Daybell and Josh Stacey to triumph in Italy

Stratford’s Ashley Facey Thompson won gold in the men’s class 10 team event at the Lignano Master Open in Italy.

Facey Thompson teamed up with Kim Daybell and Josh Stacey to take team gold for Great Britain at the competition.

The trio advanced from the group stages after winning all of their matches 2-0, with Daybell and Facey Thompson combining well in the doubles.

Great Britain then beat France in the semi-finals, before seeing off a combined team from Poland and Italy in the final.

“It was a solid performance by all of us,” said Facey Thompson.

“Kim and I played a lot of good doubles so I was happy with that.

“The singles matches were hard because I struggled mentally and couldn’t get going, but I’m looking forward to competing in Slovenia in May.”

Facey Thompson is sure to be pleased with his gold medal in the team event and will aim to build on that in the coming weeks.