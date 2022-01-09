Leyton Orient sent out of FA Cup by Stoke City

Leyton Orient’s Harry Smith reacts after an attempt on goal during the Emirates FA Cup third round match against Stoke City - Credit: PA

Tom Ince's first-half goal and a late Tyrese Campbell strike earned Stoke a 2-0 Emirates FA Cup win over Leyton Orient to book the Championship side a first fourth-round appearance since 2016.

Ince netted three minutes from half time and then provided the pass for substitute Campbell to settle the contest in the 89th minute.

But Kenny Jackett's League Two visitors will feel they should have at least forced extra time in this first FA Cup meeting between the clubs.

Substitute Ruel Sotiriou missed a glorious chance with the score still at 1-0. And Harry Smith, who had previously scored eight times in nine FA Cup ties, should have extended his sequence in the opening period.

Stoke's dismal recent form, including back-to-back home defeats by Derby and Preston and one win in six outings, was reflected in the sparse attendance of 5,269.

And it was the 940 Orient fans who were in good voice as their side created a first-minute chance for striker Smith.

Jacob Brown was disappointed not to do better with a glancing header from Sam Clucas's corner as Stoke replied.

Leyton Orient’s Paul Smyth takes on Stoke City's Morgan Fox during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the bet365 Stadium - Credit: PA

But the visitors, 10th in the fourth tier, created the better opportunities. Paul Smyth twice engineered openings for Smith; the second of which saw the forward's header brilliantly tipped over by debutant keeper Jack Bonham.

Aaron Drinan headed over after 11 minutes when he should have scored but Stoke did have the ball in the net after 23 minutes when Alfie Doughty was offside as he followed up a stinging Clucas drive which Lawrence Vigoroux could not hold.

Doughty, however, was the catalyst for Ince's fourth goal of the season. Collecting James Chester's crossfield pass, the former Charlton man surged forward before delivering an excellent left-wing cross Ince converted off the crossbar.

Once in front, Stoke began to dominate possession albeit with numerous unforced errors that kept Orient in a tight contest.

Chester could not direct a Clucas corner on target while Orient's penalty appeals for handball against Demearco Duhaney left referee Sam Barrott unimpressed.

The official did brandish a yellow card for Alex Mitchell's crude challenge on D'Margio Wright-Phillips after 71 minutes.

The son of Shaun Wright-Phillips and grandson of Ian Wright- both former FA Cup winners - had a quiet senior debut. But at 20 and with Orient unable to find an equaliser, he will have future chances to enhance the family name.

Emre TezGel, as his 16-year-old replacement became City's youngest ever player.

Orient had a second appeal for a penalty dismissed, Sotiriou fluffed his lines from a superb pass from star man Paul Smyth while Smith shot straight at Bonham before Campbell's match clincher.

Orient: Vigouroux, Mitchell, Beckles, Ogie, Clay (Young 65), Kyprianou, Pratley, Wood, Smyth, Smith, Drinan (Sotiriou 73). Unused subs: Happe, Thompson, Kemp, Papadopoulos, Sweeney, Byrne, Nkrumah.

Referee: Samuel Barrott.

Attendance: 5,269.