Leyton Orient must be better going forward says boss Jackett

Published: 4:00 PM October 18, 2021

Leyton Orient must be better going forward as they look to get League Two campaign back on track after an impressive start.

The O’s will make the short trip away to Stevenage on Saturday after they were due to also host Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday on the back of a goalless draw with Walsall.

Paul Smyth could be handed a chance to shine with the O’s boss having plenty of options up front at his disposal.

Stevenage have struggled so far this campaign and suffered a 3-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

“We have to come up with more going forward, for our passing and play to be more cohesive, and to create the amount of chances that has got us the goals earlier this season,” Jackett said.

“Our concentration, expecting things to happen, rather than going and creating. Also our decision making is quite fragile at times in terms of footballers and it’s getting the right balance between encouragement and critical information that can improve them.”

Injured duo Adam Thompson and Callum Reilly are still not ready and Orient will be looking to bag some friendlies to get the pair back up to full fitness.

“We’ll be looking for friendlies for them towards the end of the month, for them realistically it will probably be into November for them before they’re ready for first-team selection.

“Callum Reilly might be towards the end of October.”

Orient are also deciding whether to continue taking the knee ahead of matches as they feel the meaning behind it is slowly being lost.

“Internally between the players do feel at some stage that it needs to move on, that’s the feeling, but 100 per cent behind the movement and want to as professional footballers back everybody.

“We’ve got quite an experienced dressing room in terms of Darren Pratley and Omar Beckles. Very good opinions, but there is quite a lot to it.”

In other news, Leyton Orient have been drawn at home to National League South side Ebbsfleet United in the first round of the FA Cup.

The tie is due to be played on Saturday, November 6 with the winners receiving £22, 629 in prize money.