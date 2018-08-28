Search

St Luke’s triumph in Langdon basketball event

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 December 2018

St Luke's face the camera at the Langdon Academy year five & six basketball competition (pic: Langdon Academy)

The latest news from the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

St Luke’s Primary School receieved an early Christmas present with victory in the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership year five & six basketball competition.

Three teams took part in the event, with St Luke’s joined by teams from St Edward’s and St Francis’.

The teams all took part in an initial round-robin stage which saw schools play one another twice.

With the top two qualifying for the final, St Luke’s made it through with a perfect record, while St Edward’s progressed on goal difference.

That meant that St Francis’ finished third having recorded one win from their four games in the group stage.

In the final, St Luke’s continued their fine form with a 4-2 success over St Edward’s to take the title.

The overall success was a brilliant reward for the youngsters having won every game in the competition, demonstrating they were the best of the three teams present at the event.

