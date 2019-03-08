Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

St Joachim's triumph in Langdon Academy tennis event

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 May 2019

St Joachim's won the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year Three & Four Mixed Tennis Competition

St Joachim's won the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year Three & Four Mixed Tennis Competition

Archant

The latest news from the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

St Joachim's Primary School had reason to cheer after winning the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year Three & Four Mixed Tennis Competition.

In total, six schools from across the London Borough of Newham sent teams to compete in the event.

You may also want to watch:

The schools were initially split into two groups of three, with the top two from each pool progressing to the semi-finals.

Teams from St Luke's and Cleveland exited at the group stage, leaving Aldersbrook, St Edward's, St Joachim's and Langdon to battle it out for the title.

Aldersbrook beat St Edward's 4-2 in their semi-final, while St Joachim's progressed thanks to a 5-1 win against Langdon.

St Joachim's then lifted the title with a 4-3 triumph over Aldersbrook, while St Edward's placed third after a 5-1 success against Langdon in a play-off.

All the youngsters that took part can be proud of their efforts, with St Joachim's understandably particularly thrilled by their success.

Most Read

Decomposed body found in ‘hoarder’s’ home in East Ham

The body was found at an address in Rochford Close. Pic: Google

Custom House deaths: Crowdfunding page launched to pay for the funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

Custom House deaths: Body found in flat is missing Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

Commuter punched and told ‘he deserved that’ at Canning Town station

Police would like to speak to this man. Pic: BTP

Custom House deaths: Met Police refers itself to watchdog

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Ayse Hussein

Most Read

Decomposed body found in ‘hoarder’s’ home in East Ham

The body was found at an address in Rochford Close. Pic: Google

Custom House deaths: Crowdfunding page launched to pay for the funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

Custom House deaths: Body found in flat is missing Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

Commuter punched and told ‘he deserved that’ at Canning Town station

Police would like to speak to this man. Pic: BTP

Custom House deaths: Met Police refers itself to watchdog

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Ayse Hussein

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Pride intact for ‘sick’ Rafferty

Manchester City's Tessa Wullaert (left) and West Ham United's Claire Rafferty during the FA Women's Super League match The Academy Stadium, Manchester.

St Joachim’s triumph in Langdon Academy tennis event

St Joachim's won the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year Three & Four Mixed Tennis Competition

West Ham defender comes of age with stirring display against Southampton

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks scores his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

O’s to host Villa under-23s before charity sleep out event

A general view of the National League Trophy at the Breyer Group Stadium (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

West Ham find it three and easy in last home game

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mate Arthur Masuaku during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists