St Joachim's triumph in Langdon Academy tennis event

St Joachim's won the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year Three & Four Mixed Tennis Competition Archant

The latest news from the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Joachim's Primary School had reason to cheer after winning the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year Three & Four Mixed Tennis Competition.

In total, six schools from across the London Borough of Newham sent teams to compete in the event.

You may also want to watch:

The schools were initially split into two groups of three, with the top two from each pool progressing to the semi-finals.

Teams from St Luke's and Cleveland exited at the group stage, leaving Aldersbrook, St Edward's, St Joachim's and Langdon to battle it out for the title.

Aldersbrook beat St Edward's 4-2 in their semi-final, while St Joachim's progressed thanks to a 5-1 win against Langdon.

St Joachim's then lifted the title with a 4-3 triumph over Aldersbrook, while St Edward's placed third after a 5-1 success against Langdon in a play-off.

All the youngsters that took part can be proud of their efforts, with St Joachim's understandably particularly thrilled by their success.