St Joachim's triumph in Langdon Academy tennis event
PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 May 2019
Archant
The latest news from the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership
St Joachim's Primary School had reason to cheer after winning the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year Three & Four Mixed Tennis Competition.
In total, six schools from across the London Borough of Newham sent teams to compete in the event.
The schools were initially split into two groups of three, with the top two from each pool progressing to the semi-finals.
Teams from St Luke's and Cleveland exited at the group stage, leaving Aldersbrook, St Edward's, St Joachim's and Langdon to battle it out for the title.
Aldersbrook beat St Edward's 4-2 in their semi-final, while St Joachim's progressed thanks to a 5-1 win against Langdon.
St Joachim's then lifted the title with a 4-3 triumph over Aldersbrook, while St Edward's placed third after a 5-1 success against Langdon in a play-off.
All the youngsters that took part can be proud of their efforts, with St Joachim's understandably particularly thrilled by their success.