School SPort: St Joachim's serve up tennis success

St Joachim's celebrate winning the KS2 year three/four tennis event staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Archant

St Joachim's pupils served up a super win at a Langdon Academy Sport Partnership tennis event recently.

The mixed key stage two competition, for children in year three and four, saw St Joachim's and St Edward's go up against Calveron and Ravenscroft from the Cumberland SSP.

The four teams played a round-robin, with St Joachim's beating Calverton (4-2), St Edward's (5-1) and Ravenscroft (5-1) to come out on top.

Calverton finished as runners-up after beating Ravenscroft and St Edward's by a 5-1 scoreline, while the other match ended in a 3-3 draw between St Edward's and Ravenscroft.