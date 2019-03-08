School SPort: St Joachim's serve up tennis success
PUBLISHED: 19:42 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:42 20 June 2019
Archant
St Joachim's pupils served up a super win at a Langdon Academy Sport Partnership tennis event recently.
The mixed key stage two competition, for children in year three and four, saw St Joachim's and St Edward's go up against Calveron and Ravenscroft from the Cumberland SSP.
The four teams played a round-robin, with St Joachim's beating Calverton (4-2), St Edward's (5-1) and Ravenscroft (5-1) to come out on top.
Calverton finished as runners-up after beating Ravenscroft and St Edward's by a 5-1 scoreline, while the other match ended in a 3-3 draw between St Edward's and Ravenscroft.