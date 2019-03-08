Search

St Edward’s triumph in Langdon Partnership handball event

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 March 2019

St Edward's won the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year Three & Four Mixed Handball Competition (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership)

St Edward's won the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year Three & Four Mixed Handball Competition (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership)

The latest news from the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

St Edward’s Primary School had plenty to celebrate after winning the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year Three & Four Mixed Handball Competition.

The competition saw 10 teams take part, with winners St Edward’s joined by Cleveland, Godwin, Langdon, Lathom, Sandringham, St Antony’s, St Francis’, St Joachim’s and St Luke’s.

The initial group stage saw the teams split into two groups of five, with the top four reaching the quarter-finals.

In the last eight, St Edward’s beat St Antony’s 4-1, Cleveland were 2-1 victors against Langdon, Sandringham recorded a 1-0 win over St Joachim’s and Lathom defeat St Francis’ 3-1.

The semi-finals saw a 1-0 success for St Edward’s over Sandringham, while Cleveland edged past Lathom 1-0.

Sandringham then recovered to beat Lathom 3-1 in the third-place play-off, while St Edward’s cruised to a 5-0 triumph over Cleveland in the final.

It was a deserved success for St Edward’s who produced a string of strong displays throughout the event

