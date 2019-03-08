Search

School Sport: St Edward's pupils get their hands on handball prize

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 June 2019

St Edward's pupils celebrate winning a mixed handball event staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

St Edward's pupils celebrate winning a mixed handball event staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

St Edward's pupils got their hands on the top prize at a handball event staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership.

A total of eight schools took part in the mixed key stage two competition for year five and six pupils at Langdon Academy, with St Edward's beating St Luke's 4-2 in the final.

St Edward's began with a 3-2 win over Sandringham, then beat Lathom (4-3), St Luke's (1-0), St Antony's (6-0), Cleveland (2-1) and Langdon (5-0) to finish with a perfect six wins from six and top the round-robin group.

They then beat Sandringham again in the semi-final, by a 2-0 scoreline, before making it eight straight wins in the final.

After losing 2-1 to St Luke's in their semi-final match, Cleveland won the third-place play-off against Sandringham by a 5-0 margin.

Other results: Langdon 1 St Luke's 5; Landon 3 St Antony's 3; St Luke's 5 St Antony's 0; Langdon 2 Sandringham 2; St Luke's 3 Cleveland 1; Langdon 1 Cleveland 5; Sandringham 4 St Antony's 1; Cleveland 3 St Antony's 0; Lathhom 1 Cleveland 2; Sandringham 1 Cleveland 4; Lathom 4 St Antony's 0; Lathom 2 Langdon 1; Lathom 1 St Luke's 4; Sandringham 1 St Luke's 3; Lathom 1 Sandringham 6.

