School Sport: St Edward's take top honours in Quad Kids athletics

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 June 2019

St Edward's pupils celebrate their Quad Kids success

St Edward's pupils celebrate their Quad Kids success



St Edward's pupils came out on top at the key stage two Quad Kids athletics competition for year five and six pupils at Newham Leisure Centre.

Six schools took part, three from the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership and three from the Cumberland SSP.

And their girls and boys earned points in track and field disciplines, including the 75 metres, 600 metres, jump and throw, to build an overall total.

St Edward's claimed first place with 1,921 points, having topped the standings in both the girls' and boys' competitoins.

And Cumberland's Scott Wilkie finished as runners-up on 1,790 points, with Drew third on 1,678.

St Luke's were fourth with 1,584 points, as Hallsville (1,555) pipped St Helen's (1,553) to fifth place.

St Edward's also claimed top honours in the individual standings, as Chinedum finished top with 261 points thanks to times of 10.4 and 2.10 in the runs, a 2.05m jump and 37.2m throw.

Terrel (Scott Wilkie) was second on 259 points after runs of 10.7 and 1.54, a jump of 1.94 and throw of 32.0, while Kayden (St Edward's) finished third on 259 with runs of 10.3 and 1.59, a jump of 1.94 and throw of 32.7.

St Edward's pupil Chelsea was the top girl with 257 points after clocking 10.7 and 1.56 for her runs, a 2.17 jump and 26.5 throw.

And fellow pupil Neve took second with 249 points after runs of 10.7 and 2.04, a 2.18 jump and 26.0 throw, while Alisha (Drew) was third on 239 points after runs of 10.4 and 2.07, a jump of 2.33 and throw of 17.6.

