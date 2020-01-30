St Angela's, St Bonaventure's and Brampton shine at Sports Hall Athletics Competition

St Angela's topped the girls table. Picture: Newham School Sports Association Archant

There was success for Brampton and St Bonaventure's in Newham School Sports Association's Year Seven Sports Hall Athletics Competition last Tuesday.

Brampton achieved success at the sports hall athletics competition Picture: Newham School Sports Association. Brampton achieved success at the sports hall athletics competition Picture: Newham School Sports Association.

Both schools finished on 147 points, while St Angela's girls topped their group with 167 points ahead of Sarah Bonnell in second place with 137 points.

Kingsford managed to finish third in both the boys and girls category, picking up 143 and 128 points respectively.

And in the year eight competition last Wednesday, St Bonaventure's again tasted glory as they won the boys category with an impressive 218 points.

Meanwhile, St Angela's were again crowned the victors of the girls competition with 200 points.

Kingsford secured second in both, with the boys achieving 190 points and the girls reaching 196 points, while Brampton finished in third place in both categories.

Forest Gate and Cumberland completed the top five in the boys and girls tables.