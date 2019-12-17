Spot-on Wapping women get better of East London rivals in England Hockey Cup tie

Action from Wapping's cup tie with rivals East London (pic James Budgen) Archant

Wapping's women kept their nerve to win a penalty shoot-out against local rivals East London in the England Hockey Cup on Sunday.

Neither side could find the target during normal time, but Wapping won 3-2 on flicks to secure a place in the third round of the competition.

The teams met for the second time this season on a bright, cold day at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, with East London looking stronger in the opening minutes.

The central defensive pairing of Cleo Lyn and Siobhan Stewart held firm for Wapping, though, and their side began to find their own rhythm with possession across the back line and midfield.

East London had the best chance of the first half when the ball was drilled into the D from the right wing across the face goal to a forward, who deflected it over Wapping keeper Kate Brannelly but narrowly wide.

The second half was more open, with play swinging from end to end, as East London set up a high defensive press.

Wapping's Canadian international Adrienne Houle and fellow midfielder Lucy Jones continued to find space, as rookie Lucia Corry proved a constant threat on the right.

And with 15 minutes to go, Wapping won a short corner, but Jones sent her drag flick inches wide of a post.

East London threatened on the counter and earned a short corner of their own in the final minute, but Wapping's defence kept them out as the scoreline remained blank.

Wapping went first in the shoot-out, with Ludy Todd, Stewart and Ness Sharman all converting their efforts, while Brannelly saved East London's second attempt.

Another East London flick hit a post but Wapping, 3-2 up after four flicks, saw their fifth effort saved, giving their rivals a chance to level and force a second round.

The final effort was high and towards the left post but Brannelly produced a fine save to keep it out and ensure Wapping's progress.