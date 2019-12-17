Search

Advanced search

Spot-on Wapping women get better of East London rivals in England Hockey Cup tie

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 December 2019

Action from Wapping's cup tie with rivals East London (pic James Budgen)

Action from Wapping's cup tie with rivals East London (pic James Budgen)

Archant

Wapping's women kept their nerve to win a penalty shoot-out against local rivals East London in the England Hockey Cup on Sunday.

Action from Wapping's cup tie with rivals East London (pic James Budgen)Action from Wapping's cup tie with rivals East London (pic James Budgen)

Neither side could find the target during normal time, but Wapping won 3-2 on flicks to secure a place in the third round of the competition.

The teams met for the second time this season on a bright, cold day at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, with East London looking stronger in the opening minutes.

The central defensive pairing of Cleo Lyn and Siobhan Stewart held firm for Wapping, though, and their side began to find their own rhythm with possession across the back line and midfield.

East London had the best chance of the first half when the ball was drilled into the D from the right wing across the face goal to a forward, who deflected it over Wapping keeper Kate Brannelly but narrowly wide.

Action from Wapping's cup tie with rivals East London (pic James Budgen)Action from Wapping's cup tie with rivals East London (pic James Budgen)

You may also want to watch:

The second half was more open, with play swinging from end to end, as East London set up a high defensive press.

Wapping's Canadian international Adrienne Houle and fellow midfielder Lucy Jones continued to find space, as rookie Lucia Corry proved a constant threat on the right.

And with 15 minutes to go, Wapping won a short corner, but Jones sent her drag flick inches wide of a post.

Action from Wapping's cup tie with rivals East London (pic James Budgen)Action from Wapping's cup tie with rivals East London (pic James Budgen)

East London threatened on the counter and earned a short corner of their own in the final minute, but Wapping's defence kept them out as the scoreline remained blank.

Wapping went first in the shoot-out, with Ludy Todd, Stewart and Ness Sharman all converting their efforts, while Brannelly saved East London's second attempt.

Another East London flick hit a post but Wapping, 3-2 up after four flicks, saw their fifth effort saved, giving their rivals a chance to level and force a second round.

The final effort was high and towards the left post but Brannelly produced a fine save to keep it out and ensure Wapping's progress.

Most Read

Family speaks out after death of The Black Cap’s former landlady held at knifepoint in her Beckton home

Hester was in the pub trade for 45 years, running The Green Gate and Upton Manor Tavern – both in Plaistow – as well as The Black Cap and The Laurel Tree in Camden. Picture: Dee Edwards

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal stabbing in East Ham

Muhammed Hussain, 23, of Wakefield Street, East Ham, is due to be sentenced today. Picture: PA

Council earmarks £4.5m a year for young people as Newham youth safety board releases first report

Youth Safety Board member Keisha McLeod with co-chairs Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and Kings College Hospital clinical director of major trauma Duncan Bew . Picture: Newham Council

Brown vows to fight to protect West Ham from ‘downward spiral’ under Tories

Labour's Lyn Brown speaks in front of the other West Ham candidates at the Newham election count after retaining her seat. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Appeal to trace Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to attend court

Pedro Noba, 18, was convicted in his absence. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Family speaks out after death of The Black Cap’s former landlady held at knifepoint in her Beckton home

Hester was in the pub trade for 45 years, running The Green Gate and Upton Manor Tavern – both in Plaistow – as well as The Black Cap and The Laurel Tree in Camden. Picture: Dee Edwards

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal stabbing in East Ham

Muhammed Hussain, 23, of Wakefield Street, East Ham, is due to be sentenced today. Picture: PA

Council earmarks £4.5m a year for young people as Newham youth safety board releases first report

Youth Safety Board member Keisha McLeod with co-chairs Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and Kings College Hospital clinical director of major trauma Duncan Bew . Picture: Newham Council

Brown vows to fight to protect West Ham from ‘downward spiral’ under Tories

Labour's Lyn Brown speaks in front of the other West Ham candidates at the Newham election count after retaining her seat. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Appeal to trace Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to attend court

Pedro Noba, 18, was convicted in his absence. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Boxing: Dubois determined to end year on high

Basketball: London Lions slay Manchester Giants

Ovie Soko on the ball for London Lions at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

Spot-on Wapping women get better of East London rivals in England Hockey Cup tie

Action from Wapping's cup tie with rivals East London (pic James Budgen)

O’s midfielder Wright insists fans deserve something to cheer about

Orient's Josh Wright and Craig Clay tackle Bradford's Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

Stratford fishmonger’s story of civil rights leader’s last moments to hit West End stage

Christopher Tajah, writer and lead in Dream of a King, works as a fishmonger three days a week. He's been at the Stratford Morrisons for at least 12 years working his trade. Picture: Christopher Tajah.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists