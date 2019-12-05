Search

St Francis pupils prove spot-on for football success

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 December 2019

St Helen's finished third in a boys' football competition in Newham

St Helen's finished third in a boys' football competition in Newham

St Francis pupils kept cool to win a penalty shoot-out and triumph at a key stage one boys' football competition staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership.

St Luke's were runners-up in a boys' football competition in NewhamSt Luke's were runners-up in a boys' football competition in Newham

A total of 10 teams took part in two round-robin groups, with St Francis beating Langdon (1-0) and Elmhurst (3-0) and drawing with St Luke's (0-0) and Nelson (1-1) to progress.

They saw off Altmore on penalties in the quarter-final after a 0-0 draw, then beat St Helen's 2-0 in the semi-finals to set up a St Luke's rematch.

And when the final also ended goalless, they again came out on top from the spot to take the trophy.

St Francis pupils celebrate winning a boys' football competitionSt Francis pupils celebrate winning a boys' football competition

St Luke's had beaten Elmhurst (3-0), Nelson (1-0) and Langdon (1-0) to top their group earlier in the day, then edged past Essex and St Winefride's with 1-0 wins to reach the final.

St Helen's came out on top in the third-place play-off against St Winefride's as one goal again proved enough to settle the outcome.

