West Ham United's FA Cup hopes sunk at Southampton

The Hammers were sent marching out of the FA Cup by the Saints at St. Mary’s Stadium, where David Moyes’ men paid the price for neither capitalising on their early superiority nor showing any genuine quality in front of goal.

Indeed, having failed to take their chances during the opening exchanges of what was becoming a one-way tie, they fell behind to rocketman Romain Perraud’s scintillating scorcher on the half-hour mark.

And although former Saint, Michail Antonio took his goal tally for the season into double figures with an hour on the clock, that was as good as it got for West Ham United.

For within just nine minutes, Southampton had restored their advantage thanks to James Ward-Prowse’s penalty and, in stoppage time, interval substitute Armando Broja ensured that the Saints’ ball goes into the quarter-final draw with a late, late third.

Southampton's Will Smallbone (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon had lifted the Hammers into fifth spot in the Premier League – four places and 10 points above the Saints - but notwithstanding daunting trips to Liverpool and Sevilla during the coming eight days, Moyes admirably showed his determination to give the FA Cup the utmost respect.

After overcoming Leeds United and Kidderminster Harriers in the previous rounds, the Scot made just two changes from his weekend line-up – compared to Southampton’s nine – as cup keeper Alphonse Areola and Issa Diop came in for Łukasz Fabiański and Aaron Cresswell.

Indeed in the home dressing room, only skipper Ward-Prowse and Kyle-Walker Peters had retained their shirts from Friday night’s victory over Norwich City and, as the new-look Southampton got reacquainted with each other, three-times winners West Ham went in search of an early breakthrough.

West Ham United's Kurt Zouma (left) and Southampton's Shane Long battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Only a last-ditch tackle from Jack Stephens prevented the escaping Jarrod Bowen from giving the Hammers a dream first-minute lead after Pablo Fornals sent him galloping clear and, with the Spaniard again excelling on left wing-back duties, another raid then saw Sunday’s match-winner, Tomáš Souček drill wide from 15 yards.

Antonio also burst upfield and chipped to the far post, where the off-balance Bowen glanced his header inches wide, while on the opposite flank, Ben Johnson jogged forward only to be denied in the act of shooting.

In reply, Southampton merely mounted the occasional foray forward and, with the half-hour mark approaching, Adam Armstrong could only fire into the vociferous Hammers fans packed behind Areola’s goal.

West Ham United's Issa Diop and Southampton's Adam Armstrong (right) battle for the ball - Credit: PA

That looked to be only brief resistance against the constant threat of West Ham, who then saw Willy Caballero bravely dive into Bowen’s studs as the Hammers star and Manual Lanzini looked all set to mop-up inside the six-yard box.

But as so often happens - when a team misses its early chances, it ends up conceding.

And, against all odds, on 31 minutes Perraud collected Walker-Peters’ square, midfield pass before taking a few strides down the left-flank and letting fly with a simply unstoppable 30-yarder that twisted and turned through the St Mary’s night as it sizzled beyond the airborne Areola and under his compatriot's far angle.

The Frenchman’s first-ever goal for the Saints certainly stunned everyone in claret and blue – if not red and black too – and as West Ham desperately tried to regain a foothold in the tie, Johnson ripped into the side-netting before Antonio saw his deflected shot loop into Caballero’s clutches to leave the visitors somehow trailing at the break.

Ralph Hasenhüttl introduced both Broja and Stuart Armstrong for the restart as Shane Long and Moussa Djenepo retired and, shortly afterwards, Moyes was forced to call upon Saïd Benrahma after the bloodied Souček departed with a badly gashed forehead following a collision with Ibrahima Diallo.

The busy Bowen then had a 15-yarder deflected wide before forcing another corner on the hour mark.

And this time, West Ham did finally do what they had been looking to do all night – find that Saints net.

Having won the flag-kick, that man Bowen sent his cross towards the near post, where the flapping Caballero – under pressure from Diop - failed to claim and when the ball dropped to the turf, the French defender reacted first, squaring to Antonio who swept the Hammers level from six yards to net his first club goal since New Year’s Day.

But just when the visitors thought they were back in the tie, the 1976 winners got their noses in front, once again, when the consequently-cautioned Craig Dawson failed to survive a pitch-side monitor review by referee Andre Marriner and Ward-Prowse unerringly drilled Southampton back into the lead from the penalty spot.

Substitute Nathan Redmond – on for Will Smallbone – almost marked his arrival with a goal but the agile Areola somehow flew to his right to claw the 20-yarder out from underneath the angle to keep West Ham's slim hopes alive.

Certainly, with seven minutes of stoppage time approaching, Dawson thought he had equalised when he met another Bowen corner with a full-on header that Caballero somehow beat aside and, when the subsequent flag-kick was then only half-cleared, Benrahma sent a rising 20-yarder into those hopeful Hammers fans who had raucously backed their team all night.

Alas, that was to prove West Ham’s last chance of forcing extra-time for in the dying seconds, Broja slalomed between Dawson, Kurt Zouma and Diop before sliding a low angled eight-yarder across the face of the now helplessly exposed Areola.

That cemented Southampton’s place in the quarter-finals, while the Hammers must now turn their attention to their final 11 Premier League matches and a last 16 Europa League encounter against Seville.

Southampton: Caballero, Walker-Peters (Livramento 58), Valery, Stephens, Perraud, Smallbone (Redmond 81), Djenepo (Broja 46), Ward-Prowse, Diallo (Romeu 90), Long (S Armstrong 46), A Armstrong. Unused subs: Lewis, Adams, Walcott, Bednarek.

West Ham United: Areola, Johnson, Fornals (Vlašić 76), Diop, Zouma, Dawson, Rice, Souček (Benrahma 53), Bowen, Lanzini, Antonio. Unused subs: Randolph, Král, Oko-Flex, Alese, Ekwah, Chesters, Perkins.

Booked: Dawson (69), Perraud (85), Diallo (87).

Referee: Andre Marriner.

Attendance: 28,383.