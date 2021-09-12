West Ham didn't do enough says boss David Moyes in Southampton draw

Published: 8:39 AM September 12, 2021

West Ham United's Michail Antonio and Southampton's Mohammed Salisu battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

David Moyes felt his West Ham United team did not quite do enough to get the better of a determined Southampton as they extended their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 Premier League season at St Mary's Stadium.

A close contest saw both teams work hard to restrict the number of clear-cut chances created by their opponent, particularly in the first half, but each did go close to snatching all three points after the break.

Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen were both denied by Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, before Saints substitute Armando Broja hit the post and saw a late header cleared off the line by Declan Rice.

Antonio, who had tussled with Southampton centre-backs Jack Stephens and Mohammed Salisu all afternoon, was sent-off for two bookable offences in added-time and will now miss next Sunday's home fixture with Manchester United.

Southampton's Ibrahima Diallo shoots at goal during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

Moyes felt his players did not quite click in the final third after many of them spent the majority of the past fortnight away on international duty, while also praising the 'unbelievable' Claret and Blue Army for their relentless and vociferous support on the south coast.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a bit close, the game. I thought we played really well at times in the first half, but we just didn’t have the connection in forward areas today to make the difference, when in recent weeks we have and we scored two fours and a two, but we just didn’t have the connection today.

"Whether that’s to do with the players coming back on Thursday and Friday might have something to do with it, but I thought Southampton defended very well.

"I thought if we continued to play as well as we had in the first half that we would eventually wear them down and it felt like that, but again I just want to reiterate that our front players ahead of the ball didn’t quite make the right passes or the right choices.

"In truth, we didn’t create enough chances. We had a few but not many. I have to say, so did Southampton near the end of the game as well."