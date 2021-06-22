Soucek will treat West Ham team-mate Rice like any other opponent at Euro 2020
West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek will treat team-mate Declan Rice like any other opponent as England come up against the Czech Republic in the final group stage match at the European Championships.
The duo play alongside each other in midfield for the Hammers and struck up an instrumental partnership while right-back Vladimir Coufal will also be featuring for Czech.
Both sides will be battling it out at Wembley Stadium tonight (Tuesday, 8pm) to determine who will finish top of the group as they both sit on four points after two matches played.
“It will be extraordinary to play against Declan Rice as we meet every day in training and we play big games for West Ham together, but now we will stand against each other at international level,” Soucek admitted.
“I think we will talk before and after the game, but during the match I will see him like any other opponent.”
The trio were stand-outs for West Ham as they bagged a spot in the Europa League but will now be enemies as both sides look to continue progressing in the Euros.
