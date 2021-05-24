Sol Campbell visit a 'huge success' for Selwyn Primary School

Published: 10:00 AM May 24, 2021

Selwyn Primary School welcomed former England star Sol Campbell as part of the schools’ fitness drive.

The former Arsenal and Tottenham defender visited the school to speak to students about his career, childhood, growing up in the area, and what it takes to be successful.

Ian Tyne, a PE teacher at the school and the man behind the fitness drive, said: “I feel this is a massive step for myself, the head teacher and senior leadership team in helping promote positive news and experiences for the local area.

“There has been a lot of negative publicity within the Newham area with school kids in terms of violence which is really important and a huge worry. For me it is about showing the kids and the parents that there are so many good things to come out of East London and Newham especially, for example Sol Campbell.”

Campbell received a tour of the school before holding Q&A Zoom assemblies with the students.

Tyne, 30, recalled Campbell speaking to the students, adding: “Where our AstroTurf is, he used to jump over the fence as a kid and play there with his mates. This was one of his hangouts, his stomping ground.

Sol Campbell visits Selwyn Primary School - Credit: Ian Tyne

“He was so focused on becoming a footballer, especially when people said he would never become one. That was his main drive. For me that was important for the kids to hear.”

The talk came as part of a fitness drive led by Tyne and Selwyn Primary School as they look to encourage young people to be more involved in sports.

Tyne spoke about a termly fitness week being a key part of the initiative, stating: “Usually the last week of term is fitness week. Each and every term the kids will do different types of fitness tests which will be recorded so we can see if they are improving or if they are struggling and then we can talk to the parents about it and give them recommendations on their diet and exercise.”

However, Tyne pointed to insufficient facilities in the area, saying: “There are a lack of outside clubs in this area in Plaistow. To try and compensate for that we try and have a really big push getting the kids to be more active and try to keep them moving so hopefully they will have a new love for fitness and then they can try and venture out into more sports clubs.”

He added: “We run a sports club every single day after school. One of the good things with this school is that they are so keen on promoting wellness, staying fit and being active. It is a huge thing and something I have loved about this school since joining.”

Campbell’s visit was a “huge success” for the school with Tyne looking to build upon it by promoting links to external clubs and provide more opportunities for the students.

Tyne highlighted upcoming West Ham United Women trials as a “great” opportunity for the children, helping to promote women in sport and giving some of the girls the chance to join the club.

“It is all about the experience for them to go. Something like that can change people’s perspective and show girls can accomplish lots in sports,” he added.

Selwyn Primary School has previously welcomed Great Britain volleyball player Peter Bakare and Swiss rugby player Donovan O’Grady to help promote sports and wellbeing.

Italian international footballer Guilia Ferrandi, ex-Peterborough midfielder Dominic Green and a Tottenham academy coach are also scheduled to speak at the school.

Tyne spoke fondly of his project, saying: “It is such a friendly community, especially the parents at the school who are so keen on helping the kids and getting involved with their learning and their sports.

"For me it is about trying to push more of that. There are a lot of positive things in the area, and it is something everybody can be proud of.”