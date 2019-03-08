World's best skateboarders and Olympic hopefuls heading for east London

Last year's event at Copper Box (Pic: Run Communications) Archant

The world's best skateboarders are set to descend on East London next week when the UK's biggest skateboarding event returns to the Copper Box Arena.

Alex Decunha in action in Stratford's Olympic Park (Pic: Jack Thomas) Alex Decunha in action in Stratford's Olympic Park (Pic: Jack Thomas)

The World Skate / SLS World Tour Series will make its first stop at the Queen Olympic Elizabeth Park before heading to Mexico City and Los Angles later this year.

The London event will feature two days of competition over the bank holiday weekend and, with qualification points for the sport's historic Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 at stake, local fans are set to see a fierce battle between UK and international stars as they strive to be in Japan in just over a year's time.

Event organisers are hoping the event and the recent news that London and the Copper Box Arena will be host the 2020 World Championships will continue the growth in popularity of skateboarding in the capital and communities across East London.

The Copper Box will be transformed into a custom constructed concrete skate plaza designed to help skaters produce innovative performances and encourage skaters to display tricks and skills to impress judges.

The format of the competition has been set up to make it easy for fans to follow with instant scoring.

Last year's London World Tour Series winners Yuto Horigome and Jenn Soto are expected to lead the way in this year's competition but British interest will be guaranteed with at least three GB skaters set to take part in the men's and women's competitions.

The semi-finals take place on the first day with both finals taking place on the second and final day.

British hopeful Alex Decunha, a regular visitor to East London skate parks at Mile End Park and Victoria Park, said: "It's great for the local skate scene to have such a big event on the doorstep and I'm really looking forward to it and taking on some of the biggest stars in the world.

"It's a big one for me and I need to do well if I want to make it to the Olympics."

SLS General Manager, Kaitlyn Banchero added: "We're proud to be bring the SLS World Tour Series and the word's best skaters to East London. With Olympic qualification at stake, the competition will be even more fierce.

"There is going to be some amazing talent and skills on show and this will be a spectacular event not just for skateboarding fans but for those who have never experienced a live skateboarding event before."

The World Skate / SLS World Tour Series event takes place on May 25 and May 26.

To find out more about the event and tickets visit http://streetleague.com or www.seetickets.co.uk