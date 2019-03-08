Search

Basketball: Six of the best for Newham Youngbloods

PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 October 2019

Youngbloods under-14 Novas

Youngbloods under-14 Novas

Archant

Newham Youngbloods saw their teams combine to win six out of eight matches on a busy weekend.

Youngbloods under-16 boysYoungbloods under-16 boys

The under-14 Novas trailed Baltic Stars by nine points at half time, but Kyle Capanza and Alli Jairen led the way as they took the third quarter 26-8.

And Youngbloods went on to win 76-70, as the under-14 Heat beat Westside and the under-16 Lions got the better of Lewisham Thunder.

The under-16 Lionesses moved into the next round of the National Cup with a 101-84 win over Ipswich.

Youngbloods under-16 LionessesYoungbloods under-16 Lionesses

Youngbloods led by seven at the first break and then outscored their rivals 32-21 in the second quarter.

And Ines Goryanova, Leia Edwards, Fatmata Jennah and Tinu Fakunle all hit double figures as they kept Ipswich at bay.

The under-18 Titans also progressed in the cup with a 100-79 win over Canterbury Crusaders, as the under-16 Lions eased to a convincing 106-50 win over Winchester City Royals.

Most Read

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Can you help police find missing Wanstead woman with links to Barking and Dagenham and Stratford?

Lorraine Robins has been missing from Wanstead for a week and could be in Stratford or Barking and Dagenham. Picture: @RedbridgeMPS

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

Delays across entire c2c network due to bridge damage

There are delays across the entire c2c network due to bridge damage. Picture: c2c

Dagenham man charged with murder of teenager in Plaistow

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

