Basketball: Six of the best for Newham Youngbloods

Newham Youngbloods saw their teams combine to win six out of eight matches on a busy weekend.

The under-14 Novas trailed Baltic Stars by nine points at half time, but Kyle Capanza and Alli Jairen led the way as they took the third quarter 26-8.

And Youngbloods went on to win 76-70, as the under-14 Heat beat Westside and the under-16 Lions got the better of Lewisham Thunder.

The under-16 Lionesses moved into the next round of the National Cup with a 101-84 win over Ipswich.

Youngbloods led by seven at the first break and then outscored their rivals 32-21 in the second quarter.

And Ines Goryanova, Leia Edwards, Fatmata Jennah and Tinu Fakunle all hit double figures as they kept Ipswich at bay.

The under-18 Titans also progressed in the cup with a 100-79 win over Canterbury Crusaders, as the under-16 Lions eased to a convincing 106-50 win over Winchester City Royals.