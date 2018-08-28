Sandringham celebrate handball success

The victorious Sandringham Year Three & Four boys' handball team face the camera (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership) Archant

The latest news from the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

Sandringham Primary School had reason to be cheerful after winning the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Year Three & Four Boys’ Handball Competition.

Eleven schools took part in the event with Sandringham joined by teams from Aldersbrook, Cleveland, Langdon, Lathom, Nelson, St Anthony’s, St Francis’, St Edward’s, St Luke’s and St Joachim’s.

The teams were initially split into one group of six and one group of five, with the top four from each pool progressing to the quarter-finals.

The matches in the last eight saw Aldersbrook beat Lathom 2-1, St Francis win 4-2 against Cleveland, Sandringham overcome St Joachim’s 3-2 and St Edward’s down Langdon 2-1.

Aldersbrook then beat St Francis 4-3 in the semi-finals, while Sandringham held their nerve to beat St Francis’ in a sudden-death shootout after their match ended 2-2.

Sandringham then collected a 3-2 win over Aldersbrook in the final, while St Francis’ beat St Edwards’ 4-3 in the third-place play-off.